US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Roger Federer, Karolina Pliskova Advance

Five-time champion Roger Federer came from a set down to beat Bosnia and Herzegovina's Damir Dzumhur in four sets at the 2019 U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The Swiss star lost the opening set but responded well to book his place in the third round at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Wednesday's early action was delayed by rain in New York, although the weather did not prevent seventh seed Kei Nishikori from seeing off America's Bradley Klahn under the roof at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the women's draw, third seed Karolina Pliskova eased past Mariam Bolkvadze in straight sets on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Czech star hit nine aces in 65 minutes to blast past the Georgian qualifier.

Pliskova is joined in the third round by Elina Svitolina. The fifth seed overcame Venus Willliams in straight sets.

Women's Early Results

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Mariam Bolkvadze 6-1, 6-4

(5) Elina Svitolina bt. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4

Men's Early Results

(7) Kei Nishikori bt. Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5

(3) Roger Federer bt. Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4

Wednesday Recap

Federer dropped the first set for the second match in a row at the U.S. Open on his way to victory over Dzumhur.

A forehand into the net in his opening service game handed his opponent the early break, and two more errors saw him go 3-0 down.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado was not impressed with the third seed:

Federer did manage to get a break back at 4-1 with some strong returning, but it was not enough to prevent Dzumhur claiming the opening set in just 29 minutes.

However, the 38-year-old clicked into gear in the second, looking more like his usual ruthless self on his way to levelling the match:

Federer broke early in the third set with Dzumhur starting to struggle and calling for the trainer for treatment on an abdominal injury.

The 27-year-old was able to continue but was not as competitive as earlier in the match, and Federer clinched the third set 6-3 with an ace.

The former champion broke again at the start of the fourth set to move 2-1 up and did not face another break point on his way to victory in his 100th match at the tournament:

Federer goes on to play Great Britain's Dan Evans or 25th seed Lucas Pouille in the third round.

Pliskova and Bolkvadze played under the roof the Arthur Ashe due to the rain in New York, but the third seed had no problems adjusting to the indoor conditions.

The big-serving Czech showcased her power in the first service game by rattling down two aces to hold serve comfortably.

The third seed then forced an early break to move 3-1 up in the first set when Bolkvadze netted a forehand on break point.

Pliskova's powerful returns were piling pressure on the Georgian, and she produced three double faults at 4-1 to hand her opponent another break point. The 27-year-old took full advantage to move 5-1 up and then served out the first set comfortably:

Bolkvadze was guilty of more double faults at the start of the second set, and Pliskova capitalised again to move into a 2-1 lead.

However, this time the Georgian managed to hit back, breaking Pliskova for the only time in the match to level the scores at 2-2.

Bolkvadze looked stronger in the second set but another double fault gave Pliskova her fourth break point of the match, which she duly converted with a backhand winner to lead 3-2.

The Georgian was struggling to make any impact at all on the Pliskova serve and had to save a match point on her own serve at 5-3.

Yet she could not prevent Pliskova serving out the match and booking a place against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur or Belarus' Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the third round.