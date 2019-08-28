EFL Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for 3rd-Round Fixtures

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Holders Manchester City have been drawn away to Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the 2019-20 EFL Cup, while Manchester United will welcome League One's Rochdale to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were paired with League One side MK Dons, Chelsea will take on Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town and Arsenal go up against Nottingham Forest.

The draw also produced some other intriguing ties. Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa in an all-Premier League encounter, Southampton take on south-coast rivals Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a trip to League Two's Colchester United.

EFL Cup 3rd-Round Fixtures

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Reading

Oxford United vs. West Ham United

Watford vs. Swansea City

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland

Colchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth vs. Southampton

Burton Albion vs. Bournemouth

Preston North End vs. Manchester City

MK Dons vs. Liverpool

Manchester United vs. Rochdale

Luton Town vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Grimsby Town/Macclesfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Everton

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town vs. Stoke City

The matches are scheduled to be played in the week commencing the Monday, September 23. The tournament's full schedule is available from the official website.



Manchester City will begin the defence of their EFL title at Deepdale against a Preston side that have started the season strongly.

Alex Neil's side beat Bradford City and then overcame Hull City on penalties to make it through to the third round and have won three of their first five Championship fixtures.

Manchester City will be big favourites to progress and have a strong recent record in the tournament, lifting the trophy for the last two seasons:

Pep Guardiola's side saw off Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley in February, and the runners-up kick off their EFL Cup campaign against either Grimsby or Macclesfield.

The two teams have been forced to replay their second-round tie after their match was abandoned due a waterlogged pitch at Blundell Park:

Premier League leaders Liverpool face a trip to MK Dons for their third-round clash. The League One side secured a tie against the European champions after a 4-1 win over Southend United.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been handed a home time against Rochdale. Brian Barry-Murphy's side beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday and have been rewarded with a trip to Old Trafford.