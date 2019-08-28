EFL Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for 3rd-Round Fixtures

EFL Cup Draw 2019-20: Schedule of Dates for 3rd-Round FixturesAugust 28, 2019
Holders Manchester City have been drawn away to Championship side Preston North End in the third round of the 2019-20 EFL Cup, while Manchester United will welcome League One's Rochdale to Old Trafford.
Meanwhile, Liverpool were paired with League One side MK Dons, Chelsea will take on Grimsby Town or Macclesfield Town and Arsenal go up against Nottingham Forest.
The draw also produced some other intriguing ties. Brighton & Hove Albion face Aston Villa in an all-Premier League encounter, Southampton take on south-coast rivals Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur have been handed a trip to League Two's Colchester United.
EFL Cup 3rd-Round Fixtures
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Reading
Oxford United vs. West Ham United
Watford vs. Swansea City
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Aston Villa
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland
Colchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Portsmouth vs. Southampton
Burton Albion vs. Bournemouth
Preston North End vs. Manchester City
MK Dons vs. Liverpool
Manchester United vs. Rochdale
Luton Town vs. Leicester City
Chelsea vs. Grimsby Town/Macclesfield Town
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Everton
Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town vs. Stoke City
The matches are scheduled to be played in the week commencing the Monday, September 23. The tournament's full schedule is available from the official website.
Manchester City will begin the defence of their EFL title at Deepdale against a Preston side that have started the season strongly.
Alex Neil's side beat Bradford City and then overcame Hull City on penalties to make it through to the third round and have won three of their first five Championship fixtures.
Manchester City will be big favourites to progress and have a strong recent record in the tournament, lifting the trophy for the last two seasons:
Carabao Cup @Carabao_Cup
Carabao Cup winners, 2019. For the second year running, congratulations @ManCity #EFL | #CarabaoCupFinal https://t.co/R4FNCEdoD7
Pep Guardiola's side saw off Chelsea on penalties in the final at Wembley in February, and the runners-up kick off their EFL Cup campaign against either Grimsby or Macclesfield.
The two teams have been forced to replay their second-round tie after their match was abandoned due a waterlogged pitch at Blundell Park:
Grimsby Town F.C. @officialgtfc
As a result of the Second Round of our @Carabao_Cup tie being abandoned at half-time due to the torrential downpour, we will be hosting the next World Diving Championships here at Blundell Park. #GTFC https://t.co/y4eTyjqbvC
Premier League leaders Liverpool face a trip to MK Dons for their third-round clash. The League One side secured a tie against the European champions after a 4-1 win over Southend United.
Meanwhile, Manchester United have been handed a home time against Rochdale. Brian Barry-Murphy's side beat Carlisle United 2-1 on Tuesday and have been rewarded with a trip to Old Trafford.
