US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Start Times for Wednesday Night Draw

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves during his men's singles first round match against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain during day one of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 26, 2019 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams feature in Wednesday night's action during Round 2 of the 2019 U.S. Open, with the legends set for matches at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

No. 1 seed Djokovic will face Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero, who is appearing in the second round of the tournament for the first time.

Williams must defeat compatriot Catherine McNally to advance in her quest for a seventh U.S. Open title.

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is also on court Wednesday night against Lauren Davis at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

                                              

Wednesday Night Schedule

Arthur Ashe Stadium - 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Thursday)

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Juan Ignacio Londero

(8) Serena Williams vs. Catherine McNally

                        

Louis Armstrong Stadium - 7 p.m. ET, 12 a.m. BST (Thursday)

Lauren Davis vs. (2) Ashleigh Barty

(12) Borna Coric vs. Grigor Dimitrov

                                                  

TV Info: ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Watch ESPN (U.S.), Amazon Prime (UK)

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the draw in full.

                

Preview

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Djokovic has a perfect record when it comes to advancing from Round 2 of the U.S. Open, but he'll face a stiff challenge from a player experiencing rising form.

Londero recently bagged his first ATP Tour title in Cordoba, and the world No. 56 has edged up the rankings after displaying his skills on multiple surfaces. However, the 26-year-old is battling an icon chasing history. Djokovic has 16 Grand Slams under his belt, and the Serb wants to catch Roger Federer's all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

According to the U.S. Open's official website, the top seed explained his motivation to catch and surpass Federer: "It does put a certain level of responsibility to me, as well, because I am aiming to do that. It’s definitely one of my ambitions and goals, if you want. Especially now, more or less everything is about Grand Slams, in terms of how I see tennis and how I approach them because they matter the most."

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Williams will enter an all-American affair with McNally after Djokovic's match, and the 37-year-old will continue to put behind her the disappointment of her recent Wimbledon final loss to Simona Halep.

The Florida-born superstar showed no mercy to Maria Sharapova in the opening round, blasting past the Russian in straight sets in 59 minutes, dropping just two games on her way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Despite her advancing years, Williams proved at Wimbledon she remains firmly in the Grand Slam conversation, even though younger competitors have taken control at the top of the ATP rankings.

Barty is one of those top-ranked players who have taken huge steps in their career in recent times, and the Australian wants to bag her second Grand Slam after winning the French crown at Roland-Garros in June.

The 23-year-old takes on Davis, who slid down the WTA rankings over the past two season. The American was as high as No. 26 in the world in 2017, but has been unable to maintain her performance. Davis has been to Round 2 of the U.S. Open twice before, and she will hope it will be third-time lucky as she chases a place in the next phase.

