Ray Allen on NBA Career: 'I Always Felt Like I Was Barely Treading Water'

Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen said he never felt completely safe on NBA rosters despite emerging as one of the greatest shooters in basketball history.

Allen recently told Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports he didn't experience an "I'm here to stay" feeling during his 18-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

"I never had that moment because I always felt like I was barely treading water," he said. "That's what made me keep working how I needed to work."

                                                             

