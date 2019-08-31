Report: Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills Traded to Texans for 2 1st-Round Picks, More

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins reportedly traded offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans on Saturday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move is surprising considering an Aug. 24 report from Barry Jackson and Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald that suggested Tunsil was staying put in Miami:

"Amid published reports that Tunsil has been dangled in trade discussions, the Dolphins assured the Tunsil camp that there is no truth to that, according to a league source with direct knowledge.



"Several teams have inquired about Tunsil, believing the Dolphins are willing to trade established veteran players for draft picks. The Dolphins have fielded those calls but in Tunsil's case, haven't acted on them to this point."

Beasley also spoke with a source on Aug. 29 who said "guys would legit revolt" if the team traded Tunsil.

However, the trade winds kept blowing, and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald wrote on Aug. 29 that the Houston Texans wanted Tunsil in a potential deal that would send outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to Miami.

Eventually, Tunsil found himself in Houston following the surprising move, ending the 25-year-old's three-season Fins tenure.

After starting as a left guard in 2016, the former Ole Miss star moved to left tackle, where he's protected the blind side ever since. He's played and started 44 career games in total.

The Pro Football Writers Association named Tunsil to its All-Rookie Team in 2016, and Pro Football Focus named him the league's top rookie guard.

The arrow is trending up with Tunsil, as PFF also credited him with having his best overall, run-block and pass-block grades in 2018.

Tunsil's pro career got off to an inauspicious start when video of him smoking through a gas mask surfaced on the night of the 2016 NFL draft. That was in addition to allegations Tunsil took money while still at Ole Miss (he later admitted doing so).

The former top prospect fell down the draft boards, but the Dolphins scooped him up at No. 13.

However, Miami will need a new blindside protector for the foreseeable future with Tunsil now a Texan.

Houston now adds a much-needed left tackle to protect franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson while also adding a reliable wideout in Stills. The 27-year-old receiver has played all but two games in his six-year NFL career with an average of 689.7 receiving yards per season.

It could take some pressure off DeAndre Hopkins and make the passing attack even more dangerous in Houston.