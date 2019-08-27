Video: Brewers' Christian Yelich Trolls Twitter User with 'Roxanne' Walk-Up Song

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 25: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers walks off the field during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Miller Park on August 25, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players Weekend. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

If you come for Christian Yelich, you best not miss.

Earlier Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was criticized by a Twitter user named Roxane J for posing nude in ESPN's newest edition of the "Body Issue." "It's really sad how you didn't give a thought about all the young kids that idolize you before doing your naked photo shoot," Roxane said in a since-deleted tweet. "Distasteful."

Yelich responded first on Twitter, and then the reigning National League MVP put on the finishing touches to the tune of "Roxanne" by The Police on Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals:

Apart from Roxane's—or anyone's—criticism, Yelich explained his decision to join the 2019 "Body Issue" roster:

While clothed, Yelich is leading MLB in slugging percentage (.679) and OPS (1.105) this season to go along with 41 home runs that are behind only Cody Bellinger, Mike Trout and Pete Alonso, who each have 42, for most in the league.

