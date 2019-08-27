Video: Watch Pete Alonso Break Mets' Franchise Record with 42nd Home Run

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

There has never been a New York Mets hitter quite like Pete Alonso.

The rookie hit his 42nd home run of the season Tuesday, setting a new franchise record for the most homers in a single season:

He broke the previous mark of 41 set by Todd Hundley (1996) and Carlos Beltran (2006).

Both players provided a statement congratulating the 24-year-old on his achievement:

According to MLB Stats, he's the first rookie to set a new team record for home runs since 1938.

The next challenge for the first baseman will be the major league record for most home runs by a rookie, set by New York Yankees star Aaron Judge in 2017. He has already passed Cody Bellinger for the National League record with 39.

Meanwhile, Alonso's production goes well beyond just being good for a rookie.

Not only did he break the Mets overall record, his shot against Yu Darvish Tuesday tied Bellinger and Mike Trout for the current major league. A home run crown this season would be a nice addition to the Home Run Derby title he won at the All-Star break.

Just for good measure, the Polar Bear is also now within the top 50 in Mets history in career home runs. If he can keep up this level of production, it won't be long before he's threatening the all-time team record of 252 set by Daryl Strawberry.