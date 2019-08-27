Saints CB P.J. Williams Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge in Drunk Driving Case

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams reportedly accepted a plea deal on Tuesday regarding a driving while intoxicated charge.

According to TMZ Sports, Williams was charged with DWI, speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use a turn signal when he refused a breathalyzer test and was arrested in January after he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 50 mph zone.

However, TMZ noted Williams' deal required him to plead guilty to a reduced charge of reckless operation of a vehicle. Williams had to pay a $340 fine as part of the guilty plea.

New Orleans selected Williams in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft, and he appeared in 15 games for the team last season. He started seven of those contests and returned his only interception for a touchdown.

The Saints signed him to a one-year deal this past offseason.