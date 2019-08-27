EFL Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from 2nd-Round Fixtures

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals scored their first goals for West Ham United on Tuesday, as the Premier League side coasted to a 2-0 win over Newport County in Round 2 of the EFL Cup.

There were a number of shocks on the night, as League Two side Crawley Town beat Norwich City 1-0. Another fourth-tier team also enjoyed success against top-flight opposition, as Colchester United got the better of Crystal Palace 5-4 on penalties following a stalemate.

There was also an impressive win for Nottingham Forest, as they hammered their big rivals Derby County 3-0 at the City Ground. Elsewhere, it was an excellent night for Aston Villa, as they enjoyed a 6-1 rout at Crewe Alexandra.

Here are the results in full from Tuesday's matches and a recap of some of the best moments from the day's action.

EFL Cup - Tuesday Round 2 Results

Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Burton Albion 4-0 Morecambe

Cardiff City 0-3 Luton Town

Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City

Crewe 1-6 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 0-0 Colchester United (Crawley won 5-4 on penalties)

Fulham 0-1 Southampton

Grimsby Town P-P Macclesfield Town

Leeds United 2-2 Stoke City (Stoke won 5-4 on penalties)

Newport Count 0-2 West Ham United

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby County

Oxford United 2-2 Millwall (Oxford win 4-2 on penalties)

Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Reading

Preston North End 2-2 Hull City (Preston won 5-4 on penalties)

Rochdale 2-1 Carlisle United

Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Southend United 1-4 MK Dons

Watford 3-0 Coventry City

Recap

West Ham made relatively easy work of what had the potential to be a challenging night at Rodney Parade. After all, Newport caused shocks in the FA Cup last season, beating Leicester City and Middlesbrough on their way to Round 5.

It was a special moment for Wilshere, who has struggled for fitness since he agreed to join the Hammers ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini would have been pleased with the manner in which he burst forward from midfield and finished calmly to break the deadlock:

Sky Sports Statto noted the strike had been a long time coming for the former Arsenal man:

After seeing off some Newport pressure at the start of the second period, West Ham put the game beyond doubt thanks to one of their major summer signings.

Fornals arrived in the box unmarked to bundle home, ending the fourth-tier club's chances of staging a late fightback:

There were memorable nights for supporters of Crawley and Colchester, as they celebrated fantastic wins over Premier League opposition.

Norwich left Teemu Pukki out of the squad for their trip to Crawley, and it proved costly, as Beryly Lubala's first-half goal was enough to send the home side into Round 3. The team's Twitter account paid tribute to the performance of their players:

Colchester also have a chance of drawing a big name in the next round, as they held Palace to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park before scoring all five of their penalties. Andros Townsend missed the only kick in the shootout for Roy Hodgson's team.

There will be more teams seeking to join the likes of West Ham, Crawley and Colchester in the next round on Wednesday. The standout fixtures include Leicester City's trip to Newcastle United and Everton's clash with Lincoln City.