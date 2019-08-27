EFL Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from 2nd-Round Fixtures

EFL Cup Results 2019: Scores, Highlights from 2nd-Round FixturesAugust 27, 2019
Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals scored their first goals for West Ham United on Tuesday, as the Premier League side coasted to a 2-0 win over Newport County in Round 2 of the EFL Cup.
There were a number of shocks on the night, as League Two side Crawley Town beat Norwich City 1-0. Another fourth-tier team also enjoyed success against top-flight opposition, as Colchester United got the better of Crystal Palace 5-4 on penalties following a stalemate.
There was also an impressive win for Nottingham Forest, as they hammered their big rivals Derby County 3-0 at the City Ground. Elsewhere, it was an excellent night for Aston Villa, as they enjoyed a 6-1 rout at Crewe Alexandra.
Here are the results in full from Tuesday's matches and a recap of some of the best moments from the day's action.
EFL Cup - Tuesday Round 2 Results
Bristol Rovers 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion
Burton Albion 4-0 Morecambe
Cardiff City 0-3 Luton Town
Crawley Town 1-0 Norwich City
Crewe 1-6 Aston Villa
Crystal Palace 0-0 Colchester United (Crawley won 5-4 on penalties)
Fulham 0-1 Southampton
Grimsby Town P-P Macclesfield Town
Leeds United 2-2 Stoke City (Stoke won 5-4 on penalties)
Newport Count 0-2 West Ham United
Nottingham Forest 3-0 Derby County
Oxford United 2-2 Millwall (Oxford win 4-2 on penalties)
Plymouth Argyle 2-4 Reading
Preston North End 2-2 Hull City (Preston won 5-4 on penalties)
Rochdale 2-1 Carlisle United
Sheffield United 2-1 Blackburn Rovers
Southend United 1-4 MK Dons
Watford 3-0 Coventry City
Recap
West Ham made relatively easy work of what had the potential to be a challenging night at Rodney Parade. After all, Newport caused shocks in the FA Cup last season, beating Leicester City and Middlesbrough on their way to Round 5.
It was a special moment for Wilshere, who has struggled for fitness since he agreed to join the Hammers ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini would have been pleased with the manner in which he burst forward from midfield and finished calmly to break the deadlock:
Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball
GOAL! Jack Wilshere gets his first in a West Ham United shirt to put the Premier League side ahead at Newport! 📺 Watch it live on Sky Sports Football or follow updates here: https://t.co/zmFZDRoSy6 https://t.co/Nxk2wsYX8D
Sky Sports Statto noted the strike had been a long time coming for the former Arsenal man:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
⚽️ Jack Wilshere scores his 1st goal for 601 days, since in Arsenal’s 2-2 PL draw v Chelsea in Jan 2018 It is his 1st League Cup goal for almost 11 years, since in his 1st senior career start, Arsenal’s 6-0 win v Sheffield Utd, Sept 2008 https://t.co/AO4APHRpAu
After seeing off some Newport pressure at the start of the second period, West Ham put the game beyond doubt thanks to one of their major summer signings.
Fornals arrived in the box unmarked to bundle home, ending the fourth-tier club's chances of staging a late fightback:
Sky Sports Football @SkyFootball
GOAL! Pablo Fornals doubles West Ham's lead with his first goal for the club! 📺 Watch it live on Sky Sports Football or follow updates here: https://t.co/zmFZDRoSy6 https://t.co/uDGhVZBylD
There were memorable nights for supporters of Crawley and Colchester, as they celebrated fantastic wins over Premier League opposition.
Norwich left Teemu Pukki out of the squad for their trip to Crawley, and it proved costly, as Beryly Lubala's first-half goal was enough to send the home side into Round 3. The team's Twitter account paid tribute to the performance of their players:
Crawley Town FC @crawleytown
CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?! It ends... Crawley 1-0 @NorwichCityFC in tonight’s @Carabao_Cup clash! Words can’t describe the performance put on show today by every single player as it’s the Reds who’ve achieved tonight’s cupset! Onto the 3rd round, eh? #TownTeamTogether 🔴 https://t.co/l4xzQsSi0n
Colchester also have a chance of drawing a big name in the next round, as they held Palace to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park before scoring all five of their penalties. Andros Townsend missed the only kick in the shootout for Roy Hodgson's team.
There will be more teams seeking to join the likes of West Ham, Crawley and Colchester in the next round on Wednesday. The standout fixtures include Leicester City's trip to Newcastle United and Everton's clash with Lincoln City.
