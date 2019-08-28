Champions League Draw 2019: Time, Live-Stream Schedule for Group-Stage Reveal

VI-Images/Getty Images

The group stage for the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League will be confirmed on Thursday, with holders Liverpool out to continue their excellent form in the competition.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid in May to become European champions for the sixth time in the club's history. It was a win that made up for their loss to Real Madrid in the final a year earlier.

Liverpool won't have things their own way, though, with a number of the continent's biggest sides set to prioritise the tournament.

Manchester City will be among the favourites, as will Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona; Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain will also want to convert their domestic dominance into European glory.

Here are all the key viewing details ahead of the draw and a preview of what's to come from the latest edition of football's premier club competition.

Draw Details

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 5 p.m. (BST), 12 p.m. (ET)

The draw will be streamed on the UEFA website.

Pot 1

Liverpool (holders)

Chelsea (UEFA Europa League winners)

Barcelona

Manchester City

Juventus

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

FC Zenit

Per UEFA, the final seedings will be confirmed ahead of the draw following the completion of the playoff rounds.

Preview

Having come so close to winning the 2017-18 Champions League and 2018-19 Premier League, Klopp finally got his hands on some silverware as Liverpool boss in June, when his side beat Tottenham in the Spanish capital.

Although the final was a memorable day for Liverpool supporters, the highlight of their campaign arguably came in the semi-finals, when they beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg.

BT Sport football shared footage of what was an incredible occasion on Merseyside:

The eventual success was the culmination of some fantastic work done by Klopp and his players. While they will be expected to challenge in the Premier League again this season, the manager has made it clear the European Cup will not become a secondary priority, per Sky Sports Premier League:

If anyone is going to stop Liverpool winning back-to-back prizes, then it may be the team who edged them in the race for domestic glory last season—Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola watched his team drop out of the competition at the quarter-final stage on away goals against Spurs last season, with what would have been a tie-winning goal from Raheem Sterling disallowed in stoppage time after a review by the video assistant referee.

After the first-leg loss away from home at Tottenham, BBC 5 live's David Mooney assessed Guardiola's inconsistent record in the competition:

Away from the Premier League, the pressure is always on Real Madrid and Barcelona to thrive on this grand stage.

Barca spent big this summer following their collapse against Liverpool. The arrivals of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann will only enhance the chances of Lionel Messi and the Blaugrana.

Real Madrid also come into the tournament on the back of splashing the cash in the transfer window. Perhaps most crucially of all, they have Zinedine Zidane back in charge.

The former France international won this competition on three successive occasions in his first spell in charge:

Juventus will prove to be dangerous opponents, too, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo—the Champions League's record goalscorer—on their books.

The Italian giants also strengthened their squad this summer with the acquisition of Matthijs de Ligt, who excelled for Ajax on this stage last term.

PSG have long-term unfulfilled potential on the European stage, and after they crumbled against Manchester United in the round of 16 last season, they will want to make a better fist of this year's Champions League campaign.