US Open Tennis 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Sometimes, monumental upsets can happen in sports. But that wasn't the case on the first day of the 2019 U.S. Open.

As expected, many of the top players started this year's tournament with wins on the opening day, including world No. 1 men's singles player Novak Djokovic, who defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4. The Serb was the highest seeded player who opened play on Monday.

It wasn't smooth sailing for everybody, though. No. 3 men's seed Roger Federer lost his first set to Sumit Nagal, but he responded to secure a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

On the women's side, Serena Williams, the No. 8 seed, opened the tournament with a win over Maria Sharapova, who has previously been ranked as the No. 1 player in the world. However, the veteran continued her dominance over the Russian by winning in straight sets, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty was the highest ranked women's player who opened play Monday, and she bounced back from a first-set loss to Zarina Diyas to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Moving on from Monday's action, here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's slate of first-round matchups.

Tuesday Schedule

First round, noon-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

First round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Encore coverage of first round, midnight-8 a.m. ET (Wednesday), Tennis Channel

Tuesday Preview

Rafael Nadal may be best on clay courts, where he's won 12 of his 18 major titles, but he typically contends for the title at the other Grand Slam events, too. He is a three-time U.S. Open champion, last winning the tournament in 2017.

That was the last time the Spaniard won a non-French Open major, so he'll be looking to end a short drought at non-clay Grand Slam events at this year's U.S. Open.

Nadal begins play Tuesday when he takes on John Millman, who reached the quarterfinals at the tournament last year after a stunning upset victory over Federer.

Nadal has actually played better on hard courts this year, winning 17 of his 19 matches on the surface. And according to Francis Roig, one of his coaches, there are reasons for that.

"Rafa is feeling more complete now on the faster hard courts," the coach said, according to ATPTour.com. "He has much more confidence in his serve and has managed to boost the speed of both his first and second serves. This affords him many 'easy' points. He's also improved his all-court game and feels more sure of himself when approaching the net and volleying."

While Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, the top three seeds at the U.S. Open, have dominated Grand Slam play in the men's game in recent years—the trio have combined to win 11 straight majors over a three-year span—No. 4 seed Dominic Thiem is a contender to end that run.

The Austrian plays his first-round matchup on Tuesday when he takes on Thomas Fabbiano.

On the women's side, No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka will be in action as she opens tournament play with a first-round tie against Anna Blinkova.

Last year, the 21-year-old won her first Grand Slam title with a victory at the U.S. Open and then started the 2019 major season on a strong note with a win at the Australian Open. However, she didn't make it past the third round in each of the last two major tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon.

Osaka defeated Serena Williams in last year's U.S. Open final. Now, she'll be looking to again prevent the American from winning her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title.