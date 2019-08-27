US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Picks for Tuesday Afternoon Draw

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The latest batch of young stars will make their 2019 U.S. Open bows on Tuesday when Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka and Alexander Zverev get their tournaments under way.

Monday's opening slate of matches saw the likes of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Serena Williams advance to the second round. However, Angelique Kerber, Fabio Fognini and Guido Pella were among the seeded stars to exit at the first hurdle.

The favourites will hope to avoid similar slips on Tuesday when the action resumes at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Defending women's champion Osaka will be particularly motivated to make a successful start following recent disappointments in major tournaments.

The 2019 U.S. Open will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, although Amazon Prime will provide live-stream coverage of the tournament.

Tuesday's Key Afternoon Picks

Men's Singles

(4) Dominic Thiem to beat Thomas Fabbiano

(6) Alexander Zverev to beat Radu Albot

(14) John Isner to beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez

(22) Marin Cilic to beat Martin Klizan

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to beat Tennys Sandgren

Women's Singles

(1) Naomi Osaka to beat Anna Blinkova

(4) Simona Halep to beat Nicole Gibbs

(7) Kiki Bertens to beat Paula Badosa

(23) Donna Vekic to beat Richel Hogenkamp

Kirsten Flipkens to beat Xiyu Wang

Visit the U.S. Open website to see the draw in full.

Tuesday Schedule

12 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

7 p.m. ET onwards, ESPN (Primetime)

Preview

Austrian hopeful Thiem returns to New York looking to break up the hierarchy of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal.

The stage is set for defending champion Djokovic to challenge once more at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Federer and Nadal—who begins his tournament against John Millman in Tuesday's evening session—are also sure to be in contention.

Thiem, who begins his tournament against Thomas Fabbiano, has qualified for at least the third round in each of his five U.S. Open appearances and reached the quarter-finals in 2018.

The 25-year-old is yet to add a Grand Slam trophy to his record, but tennis analyst Darren Cahill noted he has been more competitive than most of the current field in recent years:

Sixth seed Zverev should make it past Radu Albot in their first ATP meeting on Tuesday. The German's U.S. Open record has gradually improved as he's competed down the years, and he advanced to the third round for the first time in 2018.

Eleven-time Grand Slam winner Rod Laver recently put Zverev and Marin Cilic, who faces a potentially tricky opener against Martin Klizan, in the conversation for this year's title:

Osaka has returned to New York this year shouldering far heavier expectations after her surprise victory last year.

The 21-year-old clinched a deserved 6–2, 6–4 win over Serena Williams to lift her first major title, via Amazon Prime:

Her 2019 tournament is certain to feel different. Osaka exited this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon in the third and first rounds, respectively, and she's in need of a turnaround in form if she's to successfully defend her crown.

She recently highlighted the difference in seeing herself promoted as one of the headline acts in New York:

Osaka will face Anna Blinkova for the first time on Tuesday when she will look to send a message to the rest of the field and begin her title defence in style.