Baker Mayfield, Stone Cold Ride Motorized Recliners on 'Straight Up Steve Austin'

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Before his second season in the NFL kicked off, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had to tackle a "Texas Rattlesnake."

Mayfield was the guest on the third episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, a talk show hosted by the WWE legend.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick opened up about his football career, telling Austin he first chose to walk on at Texas Tech because it was cheaper for him to attend the school as a Texas native than it would have been to immediately go to Oklahoma.

His father was also instrumental in him walking on rather than accepting a scholarship elsewhere, which Mayfield admitted he "wasn't happy about" before acknowledging things worked out in the end.

Regarding his current home, Mayfield said a former Sooners teammate gave him a taste of what to expect from life in Northeast Ohio. Upon arriving in Cleveland, he found the "blue-collar" lifestyle and attitude of many in Cleveland fit him well.

From there, Austin and Mayfield had a little bit of fun. They hopped in a vehicle inspired by the Warthog from the Halo video game series and drove to Cleveland from the Browns' team facility in Berea, Ohio:

Once they reached FirstEnergy Stadium, Austin had a surprise for the second-year passer. They rode around in motorized recliners:

They capped off the show with a game of WWE 2K19, with Austin playing as himself and Mayfield using a customized character. Austin might be a former WWE champion, but he was second-best in the virtual bout:

The Browns haven't reached the playoffs since 2002. If Mayfield can help guide the franchise to the postseason in 2019, he'll earn the right to borrow that recliner again for a celebratory jaunt through Cleveland.