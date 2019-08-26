Aaron Rodgers Felt 'Disgust' with Reaction to 'Unselfish' Andrew Luck Retirement

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn't happy with the way Andrew Luck has been treated since announcing his decision to retire Saturday.

Luck has not only been widely criticized for his shocking decision, he was booed by Indianapolis Colts fans while coming off the field during the team's preseason game against the Chicago Bears:

It created a negative situation that wasn't ideal based on the career Luck has had, as Rodgers argued Monday on Mad Dog Sports Radio:

"Well, the surprise was obviously the first emotion. He's a young player, he's had a really, really good career," Rodgers said, (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). "But I think the second is a little disgust, maybe, at the way that it was handled. Him getting booed, the word leaking out the way that it did, I thought that was a little disgusting, because here's a guy who's making a quality of life decision. And he's given a lot to the game, although he's not a 15-year vet, but he's put himself through a ton just to get back on the field."

Luck had been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him throughout the offseason and put the start of the 2019 season in jeopardy. This came after a shoulder injury kept him out for the entire 2017 campaign.

Over the last four years, he missed 26 regular-season games due to injury.

Though some have complained about the timing of the announcement—retiring just two weeks before the start of the season—Rodgers noted the positives from Luck's decision.

"I think what he did was actually very unselfish," the Green Bay Packers star said. "... He could be on IR, and then he's cashing a paycheck from the Colts without playing."

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, Luck is giving up $58.1 million worth of future money with his retirement.

The Colts not only save the money, but they are also able to move on with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Not everyone is happy with Luck at the moment, but he clearly has support from Rodgers and many other current and former NFL players.