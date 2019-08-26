Colts HC Frank Reich Talks Andrew Luck's Retirement, Jacoby Brissett, More

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich addressed reporters Monday to speak about Andrew Luck's retirement, expressing admiration for his former quarterback but also a desire to move forward.

"This morning, we talked about the word paradox. A paradox is a statement in which it seems that if one part of it is true, the other part cannot be true. For example: Everyone makes a unique contribution on this team, yet everyone is replaceable. We can deeply love and respect and care for each individual, yet the team must come first.

"Therefore, when it came to Andrew's retirement, that word paradox helps me and helps us make sense of what's going on. On one hand, we can respect and honor the player and the teammate that Andrew is and was. At the same time, we can share an excitement and enthusiasm about the team we have going forward and the journey ahead of us. Ultimately, it isn't how good any one player is."

Reich added "the answer is an emphatic no" with regard to whether Luck let the Colts down by retiring two weeks before the regular season begins.

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year announced his retirement Saturday, citing mental and physical fatigue from the numerous injuries he's suffered during his career.

Jacoby Brissett will take over as the Colts' starting quarterback. Brissett started 15 games during the 2017 season in place of Luck, and Reich noted that he's worked with the first team throughout the offseason with Luck injured. The coach said he's beginning to see Brissett develop chemistry with the team's receiving corps.

Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly are the only other two quarterbacks on the Colts' roster, although Reich did not seem settled on either of those players beginning the season as the primary backup to Brissett. ESPN's Mike Wells speculated Indianapolis could target a veteran option.

