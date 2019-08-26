US Open Tennis 2019 Results: Novak Djokovic Cruises to Win in Monday's Play

Elsa/Getty Images

Defending champion Novak Djokovic booked his place in the second round of the 2019 U.S. Open on Monday by beating Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena in straight sets.

The top seed cruised through comfortably and goes on to face either America's Sam Querrey or Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero in the second round.

Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev is also safely through after a comfortable victory over India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran, while Kei Nishikori also progressed into the second round.

In the women's draw, second seed Ashleigh Barty came from a set down to see off Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas. There were also wins for third seed Karolina Pliskova and Great Britain's Johanna Konta.

However, former champion Angelique Kerber was an early casualty. The 14th seed was beaten in three sets by Kristina Mladenovic, while 27th seed Caroline Garcia also went out in the first round.

Early Women's Results

(12) Anastasija Sevastova bt. Eugenie Bouchard 6-3, 6-3

(3) Karolina Pliskova bt. Tereza Martincova 7-6(7), 7-6(3)

Ons Jabeur bt. (27) Caroline Garcia 7-6(8), 6-2

(22) Petra Martic bt. Tamara Zidansek 6-4, 4-6, 6-1

(16) Johanna Konta bt. Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

(2) Ashleigh Barty vs. Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2

Kristina Mladenovic bt. (14) Angelique Kerber 7-5, 0-6, 6-4



Venus Williams bt. Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-0

Early Men's Results

(7) Kei Nishikori bt. Marco Trungelliti 6-1, 4-1 (Trungelliti retired)

Jenson Brooksby bt. Tomas Berdych 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

(27) Dusan Lajovic bt. Steve Darcis 7-5, 6-3, 6-3

(5) Daniil Medvedev bt. Prajnesh Gunneswaran 6-4, 6-1, 6-2

(31) Cristian Garin bt. Christopher Eubanks 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3

(1) Novak Djokovic vs. Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4

Dan Evans bt. Adrian Mannarino 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

Full results are available from the tournament's official website



Monday Recap

Djokovic was made to work hard to take the opening set against Carballes Baena. He grabbed the crucial break with the Spaniard serving to stay in the first set.

Tennis writer Matt Zemek offered his view:

The world No. 1 then raced through the second set. He stormed into a 3-0 lead and took the set in just 27 minutes for the loss of one game.

Carballes Baena offered more resistance in the third but Djokovic gained the crucial break at 3-2 and did not look back on his way to a comprehensive win.

Russia's Medvedev also had few problems in his first-round encounter against Gunneswaran. The in-form 23-year-old completed a straight-sets win to book his place in the second round.

The only minor concern for Medvedev came when he received treatment during the match:

It was a good win for the fifth seed and a clinical performance. He converted seven of eight break points and secured victory in just 84 minutes.

Meanwhile, Barty was forced to overcome a poor start to see off Diyas in her first-round match on Monday.

The 2019 French Open champion lost the first set 6-1 in an error-strewn display, as noted by freelance writer Tumaini Carayol:

The Australian was forced to dig deep to find the comeback needed to avoid an upset. She broke Diyas at 4-3 in the second, allowing her to serve out the set and level the match.

Barty then started to find her form and her best serves. She broke early in the decider on her way to securing victory in one hour and 40 minutes.

Third seed Pliskova was also forced to work hard for her win over Tereza Martincova. The Czech star needed two tiebreaks to see off her compatriot in a tense encounter.

However, it was hardly a convincing display by Pliskova. She had her serve broken six times by Martincova and let slip a 3-0 lead in the second set.

It was a nervy performance by the third seed but she managed to hold on and secure the victory on her first match point.

The biggest shock in the early play in the women's draw was the departure of 2016 champion Kerber. The German lost a close first set to France's Kristina Mladenovic after over an hour of play:

However, the German roared back in the second set, handing her opponent a bagel to level the match and force the decider.

Mladenovic produced some strong returns to take an early break in the third but Kerber did hit back to get the set back on serve. However, the Frenchwoman was not to be denied, breaking again at 5-4 and serving out for a surprise win.