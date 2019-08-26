ONE Championship 2019: ONE Hero Series August Results and Highlights

Bullit Marquez/Associated Press

Liu Gui Cheng beat Xu Liu in the hard-fought headline matchup of the ONE Championship's ONE Hero series August event Monday.

Earlier, Pan Jia Yun overcame Liu Wei in their bantamweight kickboxing event in Beijing.

Meanwhile, Zhang Tao picked up a unanimous-decision victory over Yang Hua in their catchweight bout.

Here are all the results from the eighth edition of the monthly event in 2019:

(Catchweight 73.5 kg Kickboxing) Liu Gui Cheng def. Xu Liu via unanimous decision

(Bantamweight Kickboxing) Pan Jia Yun def. Liu Wei via unanimous decision

(Featherweight) Luo Zhou Jiang Cuo def. Li Hong Jiang via Round 2 submission

(Catchweight 63.0 kg Kickboxing) Zhang Tao def. Yang Hua via unanimous decision

(Strawweight) Bian Ye def. Wang Mao Lun via Round 1 TKO

(Lightweight) Yuan Yi def. Wang Hu via Round 2 submission

(Flyweight Muay Thai) Wiang Jia Le def. Huang Ding via Round 3 TKO

(Flyweight Muay Thai) Zhao Bo Shi def. Liu Hai Yang via unanimous decision

(Bantamweight) Xie Xiao Hong def. Meng Ketuogesi via unanimous decision

(Flyweight) Yan Zhi Yuan def. Wen Yun Bin via unanimous decision

(Flyweight Kickboxing) Wei Zi Qin def. Liu Quan via Round 2 TKO

Recap

ONE Championship shared video of the event :

In the headline match, Liu edged out Xu after an aggressive showing from both fighters.

The pair traded blows throughout, with Liu's speed getting the better of his opponent in the first round, including cutting Xu's cheek with a strong right hook.

Xu battled back in the second and threw Liu to the mat twice. The fight was also briefly stopped after the former caught the latter with an accidental headbutt.

Having been caught often by Liu's hands in the first round, Xu relied more on his footwork in the second round. It proved an effective tactic, and he caught Liu clean in the head with a left kick as he evened up the contest.

Liu was more aggressive in the third round, though. He had Xu up against the ropes repeatedly, which allowed him to land some powerful combinations that evidently worked in his favour when the fight went to the judges.

The penultimate fight, between Pan and Liu Wei, was similarly close as both fighters gave as good as they got.

The former was rewarded for a relentless performance that gave the latter no breathing room, with a final-round knockdown also counting in his favour.