Jaylen Brown, Team USA Dominate Canada in Win Following Loss to Australia

Coming off a 98-94 exhibition loss to Australia on Saturday that made international headlines, Team USA needed to reestablish their dominance in a big way heading into the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

An 84-68 thrashing of Canada did just that in a World Cup tune-up.

Jaylen Brown had 19 points, and Myles Turner had a double-double, with Team USA righting their ship on the defensive end and erasing the sour taste of their loss to Australia last week.

The U.S. overwhelmed a Canada team that struggled mightily from the floor, opening up an early lead and carrying a double-digit advantage for a majority of the contest. Canada's Kyle Wiltjer led all scorers with 21 points.

Team USA was coming off their first loss in international competition since 2006.

