Jaylen Brown, Team USA Dominate Canada in Win Following Loss to Australia

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 26, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 26: Jaylen Brown #9 of USA reacts against Canada on August 26, 2019 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Coming off a 98-94 exhibition loss to Australia on Saturday that made international headlines, Team USA needed to reestablish their dominance in a big way heading into the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

An 84-68 thrashing of Canada did just that in a World Cup tune-up.

Jaylen Brown had 19 points, and Myles Turner had a double-double, with Team USA righting their ship on the defensive end and erasing the sour taste of their loss to Australia last week.

The U.S. overwhelmed a Canada team that struggled mightily from the floor, opening up an early lead and carrying a double-digit advantage for a majority of the contest. Canada's Kyle Wiltjer led all scorers with 21 points.

Team USA was coming off their first loss in international competition since 2006.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

