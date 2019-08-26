Peter King Reveals When Andrew Luck Told Colts He Would Retire Due to Injuries

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Last Monday, quarterback Andrew Luck reportedly told Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich of his plans to retire.

"I'm tired, and I'm in pain. I'm gonna retire," Luck told the Colts' decision-makers, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

The meeting between Luck and Colts brass lasted more than two hours, and the team gave him several alternatives to retiring—including going on injured reserve with a designation to return so he could rehab the high-ankle issue that hampered him all offseason. Reich and Ballard then attempted to feel out Luck over the week that followed, hoping he would change his mind.

Luck met with Reich later last week and informed him that he was sure about retirement.

"It's like we were saying goodbye," Reich said. "I knew, knew in my heart, he wasn't going to change his mind. He seemed to have great clarity and peace."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

