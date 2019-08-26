US Open Tennis 2019: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Monday's Draw

TPN/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is looking to continue his dominance, while Roger Federer is aiming to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss.

After Djokovic and Federer had a historic showdown last month at Wimbledon, which the Serb won in a fifth-set tiebreaker, the pair begin their quest for this year's U.S. Open on Monday, the opening day of the tournament.

Rafael Nadal is also among the favorites to win the men's singles title in New York, but he won't begin play until Tuesday.

There will also be several top women's singles players in action when the U.S. Open gets underway.

Here is everything you need to know heading into Day 1 of the tournament, including how to rewatch the action after it concludes Monday night.

Monday Schedule

First round, noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

First round, 6-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

First round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Encore coverage of first round, midnight-8 a.m. ET (Tuesday), Tennis Channel

Day 1 Preview

One of the most interesting first-round matchups comes on the women's side, as Serena Williams takes on Maria Sharapova to open the tournament.

Seeking her record-tying 24th career Grand Slam championship, the American is looking to end her major tournament drought, which goes back to the 2017 Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Sharapova, who was once ranked the No. 1 women's player in the world, looks to rebound after retiring during the third set of her first-round match at Wimbledon due to a forearm issue.

While neither Williams nor Sharapova are at the peak of their careers, these are still two of the top women's players of the past 15 years going head-to-head.

Williams may be the favorite to win this opening contest, but some believe she may not have many more chances to tie Margaret Court's Grand Slam record.

"I think her opportunities are running out," ESPN analyst Chris Evert said, according to the New York Post's Marc Berman. "I think this and maybe the Australian Open could be the last two."

No. 2 seed Ashleigh Barty, this year's French Open champion, will be the top women's seed in action Monday when she opens the tournament against Zarina Diyas.

On the men's side, Djokovic and Federer are the top two players in action on Monday, and neither should have any problem advancing to the second round.

Djokovic opens the tournament with a matchup against Roberto Carballes Baena, while Federer will take on Sumit Nagal.

Although the Swiss has 20 career Grand Slam titles, the most ever by a men's player, he hasn't won the U.S. Open since 2008, which was his fifth consecutive victory at the event.

Djokovic has won four of the last five major tournaments, and the only one he hasn't won during that stretch was this year's French Open, which was won by Nadal.

The Serb is a three-time U.S. Open champion, but he's looking to win the tournament in back-to-back years for the first time.