Premier League Fixtures: Week 4 Schedule, Score Predictions for EPL Matchday

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will take centre stage during Week 4 of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The two rivals will clash on Sunday, in what will be the final contest before the international break.

Elsewhere, Manchester United visit Southampton, Manchester City host Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea face Sheffield United and Liverpool travel to Burnley.

Here is a look at the schedule for Week 4, complete with score predictions:

Saturday, August 31

12:30 p.m. BST: Southampton vs. Manchester United (1-1)

3 p.m. BST: West Ham vs. Norwich (2-1)

3 p.m. BST: Leicester vs. Bournemouth (2-0)

3 p.m. BST: Manchester City vs. Brighton (4-1)

3 p.m. BST: Newcastle vs. Watford (0-0)

3 p.m. BST: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United (1-0)

3 p.m. BST: Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa (1-1)

5:30 p.m. BST: Burnley vs. Liverpool (0-2)

Sunday, September 1

2 p.m. BST: Everton vs. Wolverhampton (2-2)

4:30 p.m. BST: Arsenal vs. Tottenham (1-1)

Preview

Spurs will travel to the Emirates Stadium with plenty of questions marks surrounding the team following the 1-0 upset loss against Newcastle United.

The Magpies came into the contest without any points, but held their own relatively easily against Spurs. The video assistant could have handed the hosts a penalty for contact between Harry Kane and Jamaal Lascelles, but all in all, Tottenham created far too few dangerous looks.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted all is not well with the squad, per sports writer Alasdair Gold:

The Gunners are also coming off a loss, with individual mistakes proving costly against European champions Liverpool. Unai Emery's troops look far more settled, however, and will feel good about their chances in the derby.

Manchester United also suffered a surprise defeat in Week 3, losing at home to Crystal Palace, and will now travel south for a date with Southampton.

Things have not gone will since manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the job on a permanent basis:

Saints won their first match of the season in Week 3, against Brighton, and appear ready to turn the corner.

Liverpool will put their perfect record on the line away to Burnley, who battled to draw against Wolves after conceding a late penalty.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp loved what he saw from his troops in the win over the Gunners:

City cruised to a win away to Bournemouth and will be strong favourites again when they host Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.