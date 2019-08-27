UFC 242: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Abu Dhabi

1 of 4

Marc Atkins/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The lightweight division will once again be unified after the UFC 242 main event. In the wake of Khabib Nurmagomedov's absence, the UFC instituted an interim title and it was Dustin Poirier who won that belt. Now, Poirier tries to dethrone the most dominant force the 155-pound division has ever known.

Nurmagomedov's rise to the title saw him control each and every opponent. From his UFC debut in 2012 against Kamal Shalorus to his ninth UFC fight against Edson Barboza, Nurmagomedov had his way inside the Octagon. At UFC 223, in his 10th UFC appearance, Nurmagomedov got his chance for gold.

It was originally scheduled to be a fight against Tony Ferguson, but like many times prior to 223, the bout would not occur. In stepped Max Holloway, but he pulled from the title tilt a day before it was scheduled to happen (h/t MMAFighting.com's Shaun Al-Shatti). Having made the championship weight, Al Iaquinta was put opposite Nurmagomedov.

Iaquinta put up a valiant effort, but it was another all-Nurmagomedov bout. He took the title and advanced to the real money bout — a meeting with Conor McGregor.

After all the trash talk, Nurmagomedov punished McGregor. He dropped him on the feet, took him down at will and smothered McGregor with intense pressure. The submission presented itself in the fourth round. The post-fight scuffle grabbed headlines, but the in-cage performance was a showcase of how definitively better he was than McGregor and every other lightweight in the world.

It was that post-fight altercation that put Nurmagomedov on the sideline and opened the door for Poirier to taste (interim) gold. He won with an impressive showing against Holloway at UFC 236.

Poirier's six-fight unbeaten streak has seen him take home four Fight of the Night bonuses and another Performance of the Night bonus. He flew up the ranks with impressive showings against Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez. Poirier is not a fly-by-night contender. He has been in the UFC since 2011. Poirier has gone through his ups and downs but has hit his stride as one of the most well-rounded and dangerous fighters in the division.

The lightweight unification bout is Nurmagomedov's stiffest test to date. Poirier is a fighter who can be a threat anywhere the fight takes place and has an explosive offensive game that could lead to a shocking upset.

It is the most even lightweight title bout in years. The unbeaten, bear-wrestling, Dagestani machine versus the "Diamond" of Louisiana.

The UFC 242 main event is a showcase of exactly why the 155-pound division is the deepest, most talent-rich weight class in MMA.