US Open Tennis 2019: TV Schedule, Start Times for Monday Night Draw

Monday's late U.S. Open action will be highlighted by the clash between rivals Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova before Roger Federer starts his bid to win the men's tournament against qualifier Sumit Nagal.

Stanislas Wawrinka will face Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Louis Armstrong Stadium, followed by Madison Keys' match against Misaki Doi.

The full draw for Monday's action can be found here. The late session will start at 6 p.m. ET/11 p.m. BST and will be broadcast across ESPN2 (U.S.) and Amazon Prime (UK). The action on the top courts starts at 7 p.m. ET/12 a.m. BST.

Monday's night session will kick off with a bang, with Williams and Sharapova facing each other at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

On court, the head-to-head has been one-sided:

There's no denying the two have a strong rivalry going, however. As detailed by SB Nation, it dates all the way back to Sharapova's win in the Wimbledon final in 2004, and it flared up after the Russian spoke about that meeting in her biography:

Sharapova hasn't beaten the six-time U.S. Open champion on the court since 2004, but she did win the last official meeting between the two, a walkover during last year's French Open.

India's Nagal will make his Grand Slam debut on one of the biggest stages in the world, taking on Federer in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

According to press officer Randy Walker, it was exactly the draw he was hoping for:

Federer has won five times in New York and remains a major threat, even at the age of 38. He pushed Novak Djokovic all the way in the Wimbledon final earlier this year and enters the U.S. Open as the third seed.

Sinner became the first men's player born in 2001 to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam, and the Italian talent will try and land a major upset against 2016 U.S. Open champion Wawrinka.

The Swiss star has not performed well in Grand Slams this year, with one quarter-final appearance in France and two second-round exits. Sinner won his second Challenger in Lexington earlier this year and has moved into the top 150 of the ATP rankings.

Doi has made it to the second round of the U.S. Open just once and should not provide 2017 finalists Keys with a major challenge.