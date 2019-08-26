David Ortiz Hires Ex-Police Commissioner to Probe Dominican Republic Shooting

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

David Ortiz hired former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis to head an investigation into the shooting of the former Boston Red Sox slugger that took place in the Dominican Republic in June.

"He's damn interested in finding out what really happened," Ortiz's spokesman, Joe Baerlein, said, per Bob Hohler and Aimee Ortiz of the Boston Globe.

According to ABC News (h/t ESPN), Baerlein, who is also the principal owner of The Edward Davis Co., said the firm is "monitoring and analyzing information from various sources in the Dominican Republic."

Baerlein told the Boston Globe Ortiz has not spoken to authorities in the United States and last spoke to law enforcement in the Dominican Republic after emergency surgery at a Santo Domingo hospital. He was eventually flown to Boston for treatment and underwent two more surgeries.

Ortiz has since been released and shared a photo on Instagram of him dropping his daughter off at college.

The ESPN report noted authorities in the Dominican Republic said Ortiz was the target of a hit before altering that story and saying he was shot because of a case of mistaken identity. There have been more than 12 arrests stemming from the case.

"David has been carefully monitoring the government and police investigation," Baerlein said, per the Boston Globe. "He had no basis for a long time to challenge their theory of mistaken identity. However, as new facts continue to come up, it lends some optimism that there may be some other conclusions that are drawn before it's over about why David was shot."