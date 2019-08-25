Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 5: Atlanta Reign's Top Plays, Prize Money

Robert Paul for Blizzard Entertainment

Kit Kat sponsored Rivalry Weekend, the last week of the Overwatch League's regular season and the first week at the Los Angeles Valiant's home arena, The Novo at L.A. Live. And while the week was sweet for the streaking Atlanta Reign, they made sure it was very salty for the Dallas Fuel.

(They didn't give the Boston Uprising a break either, layering their second win of the weekend with the subtle crunch of tactical crouches.)

The Reign capped off an undefeated 7-0 in Stage 4 with wins against the Fuel and Uprising, clinching a spot in the playoffs' top six. Atlanta's comfortable wins and absolute savagery in the meme department highlighted an eventful final week that saw two games go to Map 5 as the Los Angeles Gladiators got pushed out of the playoffs while all four Chinese teams clinched.

Saturday, August 24

Atlanta Reign 3-1 Dallas Fuel

Boston Uprising 1-3 New York Excelsior

San Francisco Shock 3-2 Vancouver Titans

Los Angeles Gladiators 3-1 Los Angeles Valiant

Sunday, August 25

Hangzhou Spark 4-0 Shanghai Dragons

Atlanta Reign 4-0 Boston Uprising

New York Excelsior 2-3 Vancouver Titans

San Francisco Shock 4-0 Los Angeles Valiant

Saturday

After winning the first of this week's matchups against the Fuel, the ever-mouthy Dogman put on his best WWE heel impersonation by clowning the Fuel's coach Aero in his postgame interview with a casual "GG, buddy."

Later, Dogman followed up with the Dallas News' Tommy Magelssen (h/t Connor Knudsen of The Game Haus) and elaborated that he singled out Aero because the Fuel and Team USA coach didn't select any of the Reign's five American players for the national roster. Dogman held no punches against Aero, continuing to say that "I think he's a nice guy, I just think he's incompetent."

Dallas flex support uNKOE took offense to the bashing of his coach with this season's saltiest tweet. In response, Atlanta DPS babybay replied "Why r u butthurt unkoe" and Dogman sub-tweeted his response by turning uNKOE's tweet into copypasta.

The Fuel match was so comfortable that the Reign even brought out the ultimate meme hero, Symmetra, for a 5K by babybay.

Sunday

The memes did not stop on Sunday, as Atlanta casually swept the Uprising and leaned into the backlash against their team's trash talk. Dogman rocked a self-aware clown getup for the match and his teammate, Erster, showed solidarity by pulling out the getup for his postgame interview as well.

Undefeated in Stage 4 and undefeated in the clowning department, the Reign spent Sunday clicking heads and celebrating early.

Next, the Overwatch League moves into the playoffs where the Reign will, at minimum, earn $200,000 but have the opportunity to pull a calm $1.1 million if they keep their streak alive and win the championship.