Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 5: Atlanta Reign's Top Plays, Prize Money

Overwatch League 2019 Stage 4, Week 5: Atlanta Reign's Top Plays, Prize MoneyAugust 26, 2019
Kit Kat sponsored Rivalry Weekend, the last week of the Overwatch League's regular season and the first week at the Los Angeles Valiant's home arena, The Novo at L.A. Live. And while the week was sweet for the streaking Atlanta Reign, they made sure it was very salty for the Dallas Fuel.
(They didn't give the Boston Uprising a break either, layering their second win of the weekend with the subtle crunch of tactical crouches.)
And that, folks, IS A PERFECT STAGE FOR @ATLReign! #OWL2019 Oh... and they locked up a Top 6 Playoff spot. 😉 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/JhUOSe5MIk
The Reign capped off an undefeated 7-0 in Stage 4 with wins against the Fuel and Uprising, clinching a spot in the playoffs' top six. Atlanta's comfortable wins and absolute savagery in the meme department highlighted an eventful final week that saw two games go to Map 5 as the Los Angeles Gladiators got pushed out of the playoffs while all four Chinese teams clinched.
Saturday, August 24
Atlanta Reign 3-1 Dallas Fuel
Boston Uprising 1-3 New York Excelsior
San Francisco Shock 3-2 Vancouver Titans
Los Angeles Gladiators 3-1 Los Angeles Valiant
Sunday, August 25
Hangzhou Spark 4-0 Shanghai Dragons
Atlanta Reign 4-0 Boston Uprising
New York Excelsior 2-3 Vancouver Titans
San Francisco Shock 4-0 Los Angeles Valiant
Saturday
After winning the first of this week's matchups against the Fuel, the ever-mouthy Dogman put on his best WWE heel impersonation by clowning the Fuel's coach Aero in his postgame interview with a casual "GG, buddy."
Later, Dogman followed up with the Dallas News' Tommy Magelssen (h/t Connor Knudsen of The Game Haus) and elaborated that he singled out Aero because the Fuel and Team USA coach didn't select any of the Reign's five American players for the national roster. Dogman held no punches against Aero, continuing to say that "I think he's a nice guy, I just think he's incompetent."
Benjamin Chevasson @uNKOE
it's actually insane to act like a good guy in private and being toxic in public after a win. People really have to understand that you can no be toxic when you never won anything since the beginning of the game. I was winning tournaments you were not even born. @DogmanOW
Dallas flex support uNKOE took offense to the bashing of his coach with this season's saltiest tweet. In response, Atlanta DPS babybay replied "Why r u butthurt unkoe" and Dogman sub-tweeted his response by turning uNKOE's tweet into copypasta.
Dusttin Bowerman @DogmanOW
it's actually insane to act like a good guy in private and being toxic in public after a win. People really have to understand that you can no be toxic when you never won anything since the beginning of the game. I was winning tournaments you were not even born.
The Fuel match was so comfortable that the Reign even brought out the ultimate meme hero, Symmetra, for a 5K by babybay.
Is Symmetra... becoming meta?? 😲 #OWL2019 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/KU09gHxWfN
Sunday
The memes did not stop on Sunday, as Atlanta casually swept the Uprising and leaned into the backlash against their team's trash talk. Dogman rocked a self-aware clown getup for the match and his teammate, Erster, showed solidarity by pulling out the getup for his postgame interview as well.
Please welcome to the #OWL2019 stage, for the FIRST TIME EVER, Clown!! #thefinalstand 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/1tWmL1WSvh
Undefeated in Stage 4 and undefeated in the clowning department, the Reign spent Sunday clicking heads and celebrating early.
Celebrating their 7-0 stage. 🥳 @Gator_OW @ATLReign 🔴 https://t.co/U6dIipgQGs https://t.co/RT2PMjm1gF
Next, the Overwatch League moves into the playoffs where the Reign will, at minimum, earn $200,000 but have the opportunity to pull a calm $1.1 million if they keep their streak alive and win the championship.
