FedEx Cup Winner 2019: Rory McIlroy's Prize Money and Final Golf Standings

John Bazemore/Associated Press

A win at the 2019 Tour Championship has made Rory McIlroy a much richer man.

The 30-year-old took home $15 million in the largest purse in golf history, with a total of $45 million on the line for the 30 golfers at East Lake Golf Club. It was all part of the season-long FedEx Cup title that was clinched with Sunday's victory.

Instead of gaining points from the Tour Championship to put toward the overall standings, this year's event featured an adjusted scoring system with leader Justin Thomas starting 10 strokes under par. It resulted in one tournament being for all the marbles, and McIlroy came away as the FedEx Cup champion.

Xander Schauffele earned $5 million after finishing four strokes back in second place.

Final Results and Payouts

1. Rory McIlroy ($15 million)

2. Xander Schauffele ($5 million)

T3. Justin Thomas ($3.5 million)

T3. Brooks Koepka ($3.5 million)

5. Paul Casey ($2.5 million)

6. Adam Scott ($1.9 million)

7. Tony Finau ($1.3 million)

8. Chez Reavie ($1.1 million)

T9. Patrick Reed ($843,333.33)

T9. Kevin Kisner ($843,333.33)

T9. Hideki Matsuyama ($843,333.33)

Full payout info available at GolfDigest.com. Tour Championship leaderboard available atPGATour.com.

McIlroy was fifth in the FedEx Cup rankings entering the week, putting him at five under to start the tournament and five strokes off the lead. The placement was just fine for the Northern Irish star, who was one of only four players to shoot in the 60s in each of the first three rounds.

Brooks Koepka entered Sunday with a one-shot lead on McIlroy, but three straight bogeys ruined his shot at the top prize.

Meanwhile, McIlroy took advantage with some excellent shots around the green:

A pair of bogeys cut his three-stroke lead down to one, but some clutch putting helped McIlroy stay in front down the stretch. He then closed it out with a birdie on 18 to seal the four-stroke victory.

The total money given out in this event is incredible, especially compared to past years. Including players eliminated in the first week of the playoffs, there was $70 million handed out for the FedEx Cup, with last place at the Tour Championship even getting $395,000.

According to No Laying Up, "a top-five finish this week nets you more money than winning any other 2019 tournament."

Justin Ray of the 15th Club provided more context on the payouts:

The prize pool also benefitted the caddies, especially McIlroy's bagman Harry Diamond:

It raised the stakes throughout the week, especially with a $10 million difference between first and second place.

McIlroy was the big winner, but there was no loser when it came to prize money.