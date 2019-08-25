La Liga Table 2019 Week 2: Standings and Final Scores After Sunday

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona got off the mark in La Liga by putting five past Real Betis on Sunday, even without Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The prolific duo sat out with injuries but weren't needed thanks to Antoine Griezmann's brace.

Earlier, Vitolo struck a 75th-minute winner for Atletico Madrid in Leganes. The goal has kept Atleti second and level on points with leaders Sevilla at the top of the table.

Real Sociedad matched Atleti's result, winning by a lone goal in Mallorca, while a goalless draw was all Alaves and Espanyol could manage.

Scores and Standings

Things looked eerily familiar for Barca after last week's 1-0 defeat away to Athletic Bilbao once Nabil Fekir scored his first goal for Betis in the 15th minute. The Blaugrana once again appeared toothless up front without Messi's trickery and eye for a pass.

Eventually though, Griezmann found his range in front of goal. The Frenchman bagged a brilliant brace after combining well with Sergi Roberto.

It wasn't just about Griezmann, though, with La Masia academy graduates also making their mark. Carles Perez, 21, slotted in a classy, left-footed finish to make it 3-1 after 56 minutes.

Barca also introduced 16-year-old Ansu Fati off the bench. He produced a noteworthy cameo and made a bit of club history:

Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal added Barcelona's fourth and fifth goals before Loren netted a second late on for the visitors.

Atletico couldn't turn on the style as much, but Los Rojiblancos refused to buckle in Leganes. A defence underpinned by goalkeeper Jan Oblak and ably protected by holding midfielder Thomas Partey denied the hosts any spaces to exploit.

The visitors finally came to life in attacking areas 15 minutes from time when €126 million summer capture from Benfica Joao Felix teed up Vitolo to settle things:

Defences were also on top during the day's first fixtures. Igor Zubeldia and Asier Illarramendi were stout at the back for Sociedad in Mallorca.

It was left to Real Madrid loanee Martin Odegaard to settle things seven minutes from time.

There were even fewer moments of quality when Alaves were held at home by Espanyol, with Brazilian centre-back Naldo outstanding for the visitors.