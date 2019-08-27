NFL Power Rankings: Colts Plummet After Andrew Luck's Retirement

0 of 32

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

NFL preseason games matter. The outcomes might mean next to nothing, but what happens during the contests can have a profound effect on an organization's direction.

For years, the third week of the preseason has been known as the dress rehearsal because teams play their projected starters the longest. While this typically remains true, certain franchises have started to keep some of their top performers off the field.

Some teams didn't emerge from this week's action unscathed.

The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans had significant injuries. The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, needed to deal with the retirement of star quarterback Andrew Luck—the news broke during their latest scrimmage.

What happened can affect the entire league.

Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski deciphered the latest circumstances and determined where the teams stand with one week of the preseason remaining. All 32 squads are ranked from worst to first.