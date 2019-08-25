Sergio Aguero Scores 400th Career Goal, Manchester City Beat Bournemouth in EPL

Sergio Aguero Scores 400th Career Goal, Manchester City Beat Bournemouth in EPLAugust 25, 2019
Defending Premier League champions Manchester City returned to winning ways on Sunday, beating Bournemouth 3-1 thanks to a double from Sergio Aguero.
The Argentina striker opened the scoring after 15 minutes, and Raheem Sterling doubled the lead shortly before half-time. Harry Wilson gave the Cherries hope with a stunning free-kick just before the break, but Aguero hit again in the second half, all but securing the win.
It was his 400th career goal:
Argentina: 41 Independiente: 23 Atletico: 101 Manchester City: 235 @aguerosergiokun scores his 400th career goal 🔥 https://t.co/O2dnikk6I1
Tottenham Hotspur held City to a draw in Week 2, allowing Liverpool to take the early advantage in the title race.
Bournemouth started well and got the first shot on goal after just a few minutes, courtesy of a wonderful bit of individual play from Joshua King. The Cherries more than held their own against the defending champions, and Ederson was booked after taking out Callum Wilson with a rash intervention.
City's pressure was relentless, however, and with a bit of good fortune, they took a lead after 15 minutes. A Kevin De Bruyne volley was deflected into the path of Aguero, and the Argentina striker calmly finished from close range.
While he didn't mean to pass the ball, De Bruyne's assist saw him become the fastest to reach 50 in Premier League history:
Kevin De Bruyne's 50th assist makes him the quickest player to reach the milestone in #PL history 👏 #BOUMCI https://t.co/QCOKSAy5aN
The goal put City in charge of the match and they went looking for a second, with Bernardo Silva having a dangerous volley blocked. Sterling and Kyle Walker both strayed offside, bringing an end to promising attacks.
Bournemouth's task became even harder when Charlie Daniels went down with an apparent knee injury, and he was stretchered off the pitch:
Harry Wilson replaces Charlie Daniels who has come off on a stretcher https://t.co/6HuGrIigDB #BOUMCI https://t.co/uxW2Wrmdok
Six minutes later, David Silva picked out Sterling, who raced ahead and doubled the lead shortly before half-time.
The reigning champions appeared in full control heading into the dressing room, but Wilson handed some momentum back to the hosts with a late goal of his own, a cracking free-kick that gave Ederson no chance.
The substitute is an expert at long-range goals:
11 - Since the start of last season, Harry Wilson has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (11 in all competitions). Laser. https://t.co/9cRPpOAHTL
The first chance of the second half fell to Sterling, but he just couldn't get to the ball to tap home what would have been his second. Wilson went one-on-one with Ederson but couldn't beat him, and De Bruyne fired wide during the resulting counter attack.
Bournemouth enjoyed a brief spell of dominance just before the hour mark, but that didn't result in major chances. Instead, the Blues doubled their lead after 64 minutes, when Aguero struck again after a second assist from David Silva.
The Spaniard celebrated his 400th appearance for the club:
400 – David Silva will today make his 400th career appearance for Manchester City, becoming just the 14th different player to do so in the club's history. Skipper. https://t.co/3FnIqHo9r0
Whatever hopes Bournemouth had to secure the upset were all but dashed, and the pace of the contest dropped as a result. City had opportunities on the counter, but got careless by straying offside too easily.
Dominic Solanke fired one of the few chances for the hosts right at Ederson, who was rarely troubled in the second half. City easily played out the final minutes to pick up all three points.
Man City Fans Furious with VAR
David Silva denied a penalty vs. Bournemouth