US Open Tennis 2019 TV Schedule and Live Stream Daily Listings for Tournament

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic has won four of the last five major men's singles tennis championships, which includes last year's U.S. Open. Right now, not even Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal can stop Djokovic most of the time.

Djokovic will look to continue that dominant run at this year's U.S. Open, which begins Monday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Djokovic is seeking his 17th grand slam singles title.

On the women's side, Serena Williams aims to win her record-tying 24th grand slam singles title. Margaret Court currently holds the record, which stands for both men and women.

Here's the schedule for this year's U.S. Open, followed by a closer look at the top storylines ahead of the tournament.

Daily Schedule

Monday, Aug. 26

First round, noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

First round, 6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

First round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Tuesday, Aug. 27

First round, noon-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

First round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Second round, noon-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Second round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Thursday, Aug. 29

Second round, noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Second round, 6-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Second round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 30

Third round, noon-6 p.m. ET, ESPN

Third round, 6-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Third round/Doubles, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Saturday, Aug. 31

Third round, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Third round/Doubles, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 1

Round of 16, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Round of 16, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Round of 16/Doubles/Juniors, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Monday, Sept. 2

Round of 16, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Round of 16/Doubles/Juniors, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Men's and Women's quarterfinals, noon-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Doubles/Juniors, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Men's and Women's quarterfinals, noon-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Doubles/Juniors, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 5

Women's singles semifinals, 7-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Doubles/Juniors/Wheelchair, noon-7 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 6

Men's singles semifinals, 4-11 p.m. ET, ESPN

Men's doubles final, noon-2 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Juniors/Wheelchair, noon-7 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 7

Women's singles final, 4-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mixed doubles final, noon-2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Juniors/Wheelchair, noon-7 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Sunday, Sept. 8

Men's singles final, 4-7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Women's doubles final, 1-3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Juniors/Wheelchair, noon-5 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and ESPN+

Top Storylines

Which of the Big Three wins the men's singles title?

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

Djokovic, Federer and Nadal have combined to win the last 11 major titles over a span of three years. The trio has dominated men's tennis for longer, as they are the three players with the most men's grand slam singles titles. Federer leads the way with 20, while Nadal has 18 and Djokovic has 16.

But Djokovic has fared the best of the three recently. Over the last five majors, the only one he hasn't won is this year's French Open, which was won by Nadal. Djokovic is coming off a victory at Wimbledon, where he defeated Federer in an epic five-set match in the final.

Now, Djokovic returns to a hard court, which has been his most successful surface. He's won 10 major titles on hard surfaces, which includes three victories at the U.S. Open.

Djokovic is the top seed for this year's tournament, while Nadal and Federer are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. While Nadal and Federer could meet in the semifinals, Djokovic would only have to face whomever won that matchup in the final. So, that could bode well for Djokovic to make a run through the tournament to the final.

While Djokovic is the favorite heading into the tournament, anything could happen, and it's always possible he could lose to Nadal or Federer, two of the other greatest players of all time.

Serena goes for history 20 years later

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

Williams won her first grand slam title at the 1999 U.S. Open. She defeated Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in that year's final, beginning her rise to the top of women's tennis.

Now, Williams could make history at the same tournament where her career launched to a new level. But she hasn't won a major title since the 2017 Australian Open, when she defeated her sister, Venus. Williams has lost in the final at three major tournaments since—2018 Wimbledon, 2018 U.S. Open and 2019 Wimbledon.

It could be a challenging path for Williams, the No. 8 seed, at the U.S. Open. She has a tough first-round matchup against Maria Sharapova, who has won five grand slam titles and has previously been ranked the No. 1 women's player in the world.

In order to win the championship, Williams may also have to go against No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka, who beat her in last year's final, and No. 2 seed Amanda Barty, who won this year's French Open. No. 4 seed Simona Halep, who defeated Williams in the Wimbledon final, could also pose a challenge.

But Williams is due for a major singles title. And it would be quite appropriate for Williams to tie Court's record exactly 20 years after her first grand slam victory.