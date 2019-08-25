Fantasy Baseball 2019: Players to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 21

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

A change of scenery has been beneficial to some of the more intriguing waiver-wire targets in fantasy baseball.

July acquisitions Tanner Roark and Corey Dickerson have performed well for their new ballclubs, while Freddy Galvis is off to a good start with the team that claimed him off waivers in August.

Each of those players should be available in a good amount of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and if you are able to add them, your fantasy squads could experience an uptick in production.

Waiver-Wire Players to Target

Tanner Roark, SP, Oakland

Since joining the Oakland Athletics, Tanner Roark has dropped his ERA from 4.24 to 3.95.

The former Cincinnati Reds hurler conceded seven earned runs in the first four starts for his new team.

In each of the four outings, Roark lasted at least five innings, and in three of them, he struck out six or more batters.

His past two appearances should stand out the most since they came against the Houston Astros and New York Yankees.

The 32-year-old retired seven Yankees on strikes over 6.1 innings to earn a win in his most recent start. Roark gave up two earned runs on five hits while sitting down three batters in a six-inning appearance versus Houston.

The common denominator in those games was home field, an advantage he has had in a trio of Oakland starts.

Despite his steady form of late, Roark is owned in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and in one-fifth of ESPN competitions, per FantasyPros.

Oakland's upcoming series with the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels should prove beneficial to those acquiring Roark.

His next appearances are expected to come against the Royals and Angels, who are both well over 10 games out of playoff contention.

Corey Dickerson, OF, Philadelphia

Corey Dickerson's move from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the Philadelphia Philies flew under the radar around the trade deadline.

The deal has paid off for the Phillies and Dickerson, who has 19 hits, three home runs and 19 RBIs in 17 games.

Dickerson should gain some more attention on the waiver wire after going 4-for-5 with a quintet of RBIs in Saturday's win over the Miami Marlins.

The outfielder is owned in 42 percent of ESPN leagues, but that number dips by 15 percentage points on Yahoo.

It may be tougher to pick up Dickerson in an ESPN competition, but he is worth going after with seven hits in his past three appearances.

Since his splits are better on the road than at home, Dickerson could be poised for a nice stretch at the start of September against the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Mets.

The 30-year-old left-handed hitter contains a better batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and OPS on his travels than in home parks.

But batting versus southpaws could lead you away from Dickerson, who has seven hits in 43 plate appearances.

Philadelphia is scheduled to face three right-handed pitchers in the next four games, so his numbers against lefties should not be an immediate concern.

Freddy Galvis, 2B/SS, Cincinnati

Freddy Galvis' seamless transition from the Toronto Blue Jays to Cincinnati makes him an enviable fantasy prospect on a fourth-place team.

Entering Saturday, the middle infielder had 16 hits in 36 at-bats with three home runs and seven RBIs for his new squad.

Before he was waived by the Blue Jays, the 29-year-old had four multi-hit performances in August, and he built on that total with five more for the Reds.

Thirty-eight percent of Yahoo owners have picked up Galvis and that number drops to 18 percent when you look at the ESPN waiver wire.

Galvis can be used at either middle infield position in fantasy, but the bulk of his time in Cincinnati has been spent at second base.

His numbers could inflate over the next week thanks to a four-game road series against the Marlins.

Miami gave up 20 runs in its contests with the Phillies on Friday and Saturday, which could be a good sign for Galvis and the rest of the Reds lineup.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.