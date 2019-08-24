Listen: Colts Fans Boo Andrew Luck After QB's Stunning Retirement from NFL

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2019

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck leaves the field following the team's NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. Chicago won 27-17. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Since he was taken No. 1 overall out of Stanford in 2012, Andrew Luck had received nothing but love from Indianapolis Colts fans.

That changed with one shocking development.

As the Colts hosted the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that Luck was retiring at age 29, as he is "mentally worn down." That decision didn't appear to sit well with Indianapolis fans:

Luck confirmed his retirement after the game, adding that hearing the boos from Colts fans "hurt."

