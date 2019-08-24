EPL Results Week 3: Saturday's 2019 Premier League Scores, Top Scorers and Table

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Teemu Pukki is the outright top scorer in the Premier League after finding the net during Norwich City's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Pukki now has five goals to his credit, while Mohamed Salah took his tally to three after bagging a brace to help Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 in the late game. The Reds are top as the only team in the division with three wins from three.

Meanwhile, Leicester City moved up to third after Jamie Vardy opened his account during a 2-1 win away to Sheffield United. The Foxes are moving in the direction, but Manchester United slipped to fifth thanks to Patrick van Aanholt's late goal at Old Trafford.

Saturday Scores

Norwich City 2-3 Chelsea

Manchester United 1-2 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 1-2 Leicester City

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-2 Southampton

Watford 1-3 West Ham United

Liverpool 3-1 Arsenal

Top Scorers (Player, Club and Goals, per the division's official website)

1. Teemu Pukki, Norwich City: 5

2. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City: 4

3. Ashley Barnes, Burnley: 3

3. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool: 3

5. Tammy Abraham, Chelsea: 2

5. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City: 2

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal: 2

5. Sebastien Haller, West Ham United: 2

5. Daniel James, Manchester United: 2

5. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur: 2

5. Anthony Martial, Manchester United: 2

5. Mason Mount, Chelsea: 2

5. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United: 2

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points, per the league's official website)

1. Liverpool: 3, 3, +6, 9

2. Arsenal: 3, 2, 0, 6

3. Leicester City: 3, 1, +1, 5

4. Manchester City: 2, 1, +5, 4

5. Manchester United: 3, 1, +3, 4

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 2, 1, +2, 4

7. Brighton & Hove Albion: 3, 1, +1, 4

8. Bournemouth: 2, 1, +1, 4

9. Sheffield United: 3, 1, 0, 4

10. Crystal Palace: 3, 1, 0, 4

11. Everton: 3, 1, -1, 4

12. Chelsea: 3, 1, -3, 4

13. West Ham United: 3, 1, -3, 4

14. Burnley: 2, 1, +2, 3

15. Aston Villa: 3, 1, -1, 3

16. Norwich City: 3, 1, -2, 3

17. Southampton: 3, 1, -2, 3

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 2, 0, 0, 2

19. Newcastle United: 2, 0, -3, 0

20. Watford: 3, 0, -6, 0

Salah broke open what had been a close game with two goals in nine second-half minutes. Liverpool were leading thanks to a Joel Matip header before David Luiz was flagged for handball and Salah struck from the penalty spot.

His next goal was a superb break from deep capped by a low shot arrowed into the bottom corner. Those goals continued the Egypt international's superb record since moving to Anfield in 2017:

Eight of Salah's league goals have come against Arsenal, and although substitute Lucas Torreira got one back late, the Gunners were well-beaten.

Chelsea weren't as conclusive against Norwich, but the Blues did flex their attacking muscle early. Tammy Abraham netted his first goal for the club after just three minutes.

The Canaries weren't trailing for long and drew level three minutes later courtesy of a smart link-up between Pukki and midfielder Todd Cantwell. It was the latter who got the goal after an inch-perfect through pass from Norwich's main man up top.

Chelsea's lead was restored on 17 minutes when Abraham's fellow academy graduate Mason Mount struck. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is rarely shy about taking on a shot:

Pukki scored the game's fourth goal on the half-hour mark and added one more distinction to his rapid start to life in England's top flight:

Abraham settled this terrific game by scoring his second in the 68th minute. A powerful run and fierce shot showcased the pace and athleticism the 21-year-old brings to the heart of the Chelsea attack.

Mount and Abraham accounting for all three goals rewarded Frank Lampard's faith in youth. The club's record goalscorer had been unfortunate not to take more from his first three games in charge but is now off the mark as manager:

Like Lampard, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is finding it tough to replicate the success of his playing days as manager at his old club. United had taken four points from the first two games, but the hosts were in trouble when Jordan Ayew scored against the run of play at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford clipped a penalty off the post in the second half, but the Red Devils' blushes appeared to be spared when Daniel James equalised in the 89th minute. Yet rather than pressing for a winner, United were caught cold when Van Aanholt found the net deep into injury time.

At Bramall Lane, Leicester stayed patient for 38 minutes, neatly recycling possession and probing for openings. Youri Tielemans and James Maddison were outstanding in midfield against a well-drilled Blades team set up to deny them space.

The Foxes seized the opportunity they were looking for on 38 minutes when Maddison's superb pass released the pace of Vardy. Leicester's No. 9 rarely makes a mistake and kept his cool to maintain a prolific recent run:

Oliver McBurnie came off the bench to draw the home side level just after the hour mark. However, another substitute, Harvey Barnes, proved decisive when he netted the winner with 20 minutes remaining.

West Ham United had their big-money centre-forward to thank for inflicting a third defeat on Watford. Sebastien Haller, signed for a club-record £45 million from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, scored twice to ensure the Hornets stayed rooted to the bottom of the table.

Mark Noble had given the Hammers the lead from the penalty spot at Vicarage Road, before Andre Gray equalised in the 17th minute. Haller took over in the second half, profiting from some excellent wing work by Felipe Anderson.

Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Finally, Southampton won away to Brighton & Hove Albion after Florin Andone was sent off for the Seagulls. The striker was red carded for a lunge into right-back Yan Valery.

Southampton made the numbers advantage count 10 minutes into the second half when substitute Moussa Djenepo put the Saints in front before Nathan Redmond made the points safe in stoppage time.