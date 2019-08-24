Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Disallowed as Juventus Beat Parma in Season Opener

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus made a winning start to the 2019/20 season in Serie A by beating Parma 1-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini on Saturday.

Giorgio Chiellini got on the scoresheet after 21 minutes, while Ronaldo had a goal chalked off by the video assistant referee, but the Bianconeri looked as strong as ever, even without several new faces being involved. Summer imports Adrien Rabiot, Matthijs de Ligt and Danilo started on the bench, while former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey wasn't in the squad.

Winning with so many familiar faces is an ominous sign for the rest of Italy's top flight, with Juve aiming for a ninth title in a row.

What's Next?

Juve host Napoli on Saturday, August 31, while Parma will be up against Udinese on Sunday, September 1.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.