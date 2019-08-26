2019 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Predictions Heading into Preseason Week 4

0 of 16

With three weeks of NFL preseason action wrapped up, we're starting to get a better idea of what NFL teams will look like in 2019. There are still some major question marks, to be sure (where the heck are Melvin Gordon and Ezekiel Elliott?), but with final roster cuts looming August 31, many of the biggest questions have been answered.

This is great news for fantasy enthusiasts fortunate enough to be drafting late in the preseason. You now have information that wasn't available a few short weeks ago. For example, Saturday night brought the surprise retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and news that Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller had likely torn his ACL.

Yes, life comes at you fast.

How have these developments changed the fantasy landscape since our last full fantasy mock? Let's take a look.

Once again, you'll find a complete 16-round mock based on the average draft positions (ADP) from a series of eight draft simulations run on FantasyPros. We're using points-per-reception (PPR) scoring and drafting teams comprised of a quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, a tight end, a kicker, a defense/special teams, a flex (WR/TE/RB) and six bench slots.