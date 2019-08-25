US Open Tennis 2019: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize-Money Info

US Open Tennis 2019: Bracket Predictions, Odds for Top Players, Prize-Money InfoAugust 25, 2019
The final tennis major of the year begins on Monday, when the world's best players will be aiming for glory at the 2019 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.
Top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will be out to retain his title and claim the 17th Grand Slam of a glittering career.
He will face competition from former champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, while Russia's Daniil Medvedev is one to watch after beating Djokovic at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
The women's draw looks wide-open and is packed full of serious contenders. Six-time winner Serena Williams is the favourite just ahead of 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep.
French Open winner Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Naomi Osaka and 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys are also fancied by the oddsmakers.
Odds for Top Players
Men's Draw
Novak Djokovic +110 (bet $100 to win $110)
Rafael Nadal +275
Roger Federer +600
Daniil Medvedev +1,100
Alexander Zverev +2,000
Dominic Thiem +2,000
Stefanos Tsitsipas +2,000
Women's Draw
Serena Williams +400
Simona Halep +700
Ashleigh Barty +900
Naomi Osaka +900
Bianca Andreescu +1,200
Karolina Pliskova +1,200
Madison Keys +1,200
Odds via Caesars.
Prize-Money Info
There is a grand total of $57,238,700 available in prize money at the 2019 U.S. Open, per the tournament's official website.
The winners of the men's and women's singles titles will take home $3.85 million each, while the runners-up are set to pocket $1.9 million.
Winner: $3.85 million
Runner-up: $1.9 million
Semi-finalists: $960,000
Quarter-finalists: $500,000
Round of 16: $280,000
Round of 32: $163,000
Round of 64: $100,000
Round of 128: $58,000
U.S. Open Bracket Predictions
Djokovic has won four of the past five Grand Slams and is the man to beat at the U.S. Open. The Serb's most recent major win came at Wimbledon in June when he beat Federer in the longest singles final ever:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
This match is now the longest singles final in Wimbledon history! 👏 @djokernole @rogerfederer | #Wimbledon https://t.co/O2Cbsq50YX
The defeat will have been a painful one for Federer. He had two championship points during the match but could not see off the top seed, and his wait for a 21st Grand Slam continues.
However, the Swiss star said "this is probably the best I've felt in years" heading into the tournament after a caravan holiday with his family, according to Jonathan Jurejko at BBC Sport.
There is no doubting Federer's quality, but his loss at Wimbledon may have left the 38-year-old doubting whether he still has the capacity to beat Djokovic over five sets.
One player in the draw who has recent experience of beating Djokovic is Medvedev. The Russian overcame the Serb in Cincinnati on his way to claiming the title:
ATP Tour @ATP_Tour
Magic man Medvedev! ✨ @DaniilMedwed notches the biggest title of his career, downing Goffin 7-6(3), 6-4 for the @cincytennis 🏆 https://t.co/1DQQOhqMmS
The 23-year-old has been in superb form ahead of the tournament and looks in good shape to make an impact in New York.
Meanwhile, Nadal can not be discounted despite his most recent win at this tournament coming all the way back in 2010.
The Spaniard won his 18th Grand Slam at the French Open in June, and a triumph in New York would put him just one behind Federer's record of 20.
Nadal has also impressed in the run-up to the U.S Open, thrashing Medvedev in straight sets to win the Canadian Open title.
The women's draw is difficult to predict given the depth of competition. There have been three major champions in 2019, and it would be little surprise to see that trend continue.
Williams may be the favourite but faces a tough first round match after being drawn against 2006 champion Maria Sharapova:
US Open Tennis @usopen
The 2019 women's tournament is set to kick off with a bang, as Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova meet for the first time in US Open history. 💥 Read more ➡ https://t.co/ueEMEAFpo4 https://t.co/FEUSQXi401
The pair have a long and intense rivalry and will meet for the first time since 2016 in what promises to be a blockbuster start to the tournament.
Bianca Andreescu is one player who heads into the tournament in fine form. The 19-year-old won her first title at Indian Wells in March and backed that up with victory at the Canadian Open.
Sportsnet's Faizal Khamisa highlighted her meteoric rise:
Faizal Khamisa @SNFaizalKhamisa
A year ago today Bianca Andreescu was ranked 209 in the world. Today she’s ranked 14. A look at her incredible last year, through numbers. https://t.co/OhNezeRqJs
Andreescu has enjoyed wins over Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens, Angelique Kerber and Elina Svitolina in 2019 and looks set to make an impact as she searches for her first Grand Slam.
