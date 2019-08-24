La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 2 Matches

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid were denied their second La Liga victory of the season on Saturday at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Sergi Guardiola's 88th-minute equaliser for Real Valladolid.

Karim Benzema looked to have won the game for Los Blancos by firing home the opener after 82 minutes, but the visitors struck back to secure a late point.

Saturday's other matches saw Celta Vigo beat Valencia, while Osasuna drew with Eibar, and Getafe were held by Athletic Bilbao.

Saturday's Results

Osasuna 0-0 Eibar

Real Madrid 1-1 Real Valladolid

Celta Vigo 1-0 Valencia

Getafe 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Sevilla: 2, +3, 6

2. Real Madrid: 2, +2, 4

3. Real Valladolid: 2, +1, 4

4. Athletic Bilbao: 2, +1, 4

5. Osasuna: 2, +1, 4

6. Mallorca: 1,+1, 3

7. Atletico Madrid: 1, +1, 3

8. Alaves: 1, +1, 3

9. Levante: 2, 0, 3

10. Celta Vigo: 2, -1, 3

11. Real Sociedad: 1, 0, 1

12. Villarreal: 2, -1, 1

13. Granada: 2, -1, 1

14. Eibar: 2, -1, 1

15. Getafe: 2, -1, 1

16. Valencia: 2, -1, 1

17. Real Betis: 1, -1, 0

18. Barcelona: 1, -1, 0

19. Leganes: 1, -1, 0

20. Espanyol: 1, -2, 0

Saturday Recap

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane handed Gareth Bale, Isco and James Rodriguez starts against Valladolid:

The hosts had the better of the game but could not make their dominance count. Bale and James both had chances to score but were guilty of wasting good opportunities.

Zidane's side had to wait until the final 10 minutes to break the deadlock. Benzema produced a fine turn and shot to beat Jordi Masip and reach a landmark in La Liga:

Yet the visitors hit back six minutes later. Guardiola latched on to a through ball from Oscar Plano and slotted past Thibaut Courtois.

The draw is a disappointing result for Real Madrid in their first home match of the new campaign.

Celta Vigo's 1-0 victory over Valencia at Balaidos gave the hosts their first La Liga points of 2019-20.

The only goal of the game came after 15 minutes through Gabriel Fernandez. The Uruguayan striker produced a brilliant backheeled flick to beat goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

Celta did have a chance to double their lead in stoppage time when Denis Suarez was brought down in the penalty area.

Opta noted how the midfielder has been targeted this season:

Denis picked himself up and took the penalty but was denied by former Barcelona team-mate Cillessen.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao continued their strong start to the season by picking up a point at Getafe in a 1-1 draw.

Gaizka Garitano's side upset champions Barcelona on the opening day of the season and took the lead at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez through Raul Garcia after six minutes.

Getafe hit back six minutes later through Jaime Mata's first goal of the season to secure their first point of the new campaign.