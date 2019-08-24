Mets Tie MLB Record with 26 Strikeouts in 14-Inning Loss vs. Braves

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Eight New York Mets pitchers combined to tie an MLB record with 26 strikeouts Friday night during a 2-1 loss in 14 innings to the NL East rival Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the Mets became the fifth team to record 26 K's in a game, while the Braves joined the 2004 Milwaukee Brewers as the only teams to win despite that many strikeouts.

