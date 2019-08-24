Mets Tie MLB Record with 26 Strikeouts in 14-Inning Loss vs. Braves

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets in action against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on August 23, 2019 in New York City. Teams are wearing special color schemed uniforms with players choosing nicknames to display for Players Weekend. The Braves defeated the Mets 2-1 in fourteen innings. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Eight New York Mets pitchers combined to tie an MLB record with 26 strikeouts Friday night during a 2-1 loss in 14 innings to the NL East rival Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.

ESPN Stats & Info noted the Mets became the fifth team to record 26 K's in a game, while the Braves joined the 2004 Milwaukee Brewers as the only teams to win despite that many strikeouts.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

