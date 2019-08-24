Tammy Abraham Brace Leads Chelsea to 3-2 Win over Norwich City

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Frank Lampard earned his first win as Chelsea manager on Saturday, with his side beating Norwich City 3-2 at Carrow Road. Tammy Abraham opened his account for the Blues' senior team by scoring twice.

The 21-year-old got the opener after just three minutes, but Todd Cantwell equalised almost immediately.

Mason Mount restored the lead after 17 minutes, but the in-form Teemu Pukki continued his good run just past the half-hour mark.

The Blues dominated the second half, and Abraham's second was enough for the win.

Chelsea had earned just a single point from their first two matches and lost the UEFA Super Cup final to Liverpool on penalties on August 14.

