Tammy Abraham Brace Leads Chelsea to 3-2 Win over Norwich City

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2019

NORWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Tammy Abraham of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea FC at Carrow Road on August 24, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Frank Lampard earned his first win as Chelsea manager on Saturday, with his side beating Norwich City 3-2 at Carrow Road. Tammy Abraham opened his account for the Blues' senior team by scoring twice.

The 21-year-old got the opener after just three minutes, but Todd Cantwell equalised almost immediately.

Mason Mount restored the lead after 17 minutes, but the in-form Teemu Pukki continued his good run just past the half-hour mark.

The Blues dominated the second half, and Abraham's second was enough for the win.

Chelsea had earned just a single point from their first two matches and lost the UEFA Super Cup final to Liverpool on penalties on August 14.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Related

    PSG Coach Says Neymar 'Could' Play Tomorrow

    Tuchel: 'If the situation clears up before tomorrow it will play, if not, no'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG Coach Says Neymar 'Could' Play Tomorrow

    Tuchel: 'If the situation clears up before tomorrow it will play, if not, no'

    via mirror

    Man Utd and Inter to Resume Alexis Loan Talks

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Man Utd and Inter to Resume Alexis Loan Talks

    Jamie Jackson
    via the Guardian

    Report: Barca, Real Not Upping Neymar Bids

    Neymar not shutting door on PSG stay 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barca, Real Not Upping Neymar Bids

    Neymar not shutting door on PSG stay 👀

    guillembalague
    via Twitter

    Report: Man Utd Stars Want Rashford on Pens 👀

    Daily Mail saying Pogba is out of favour

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Man Utd Stars Want Rashford on Pens 👀

    Daily Mail saying Pogba is out of favour

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online