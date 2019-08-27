Gridiron Digest Fantasy Football Special: Saquon Barkley or Bust!

4 of 10

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Gridiron Digest wanted some advice for setting up our draft board, so we hit up FootballGuys.com co-owner Sigmund Bloom to walk us through the first two rounds, the running back tiers and just why all the cool kids wait so long to draft a quarterback.

Gridiron Digest: What's the first question I need to answer before I sit down at my draft?

Sigmund Bloom: You should ask whether you want to take Todd Gurley in the second round, knowing what we know and don't know. And if not, are you looking for Darrell Henderson in the sixth round as a potential league winner if Gurley's knee is never right again?

Digest: After that, what should my approach be?

Bloom: The first four picks in almost every league are going to be Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara in some order.

If you draw a pick late in the first round, that's when your opinions about player values and teams come in. You may go for Travis Kelce in the first round. You may go with your top receiver. You may also look at David Johnson or Joe Mixon, but you may have to take a stand at that point.

The question of Patrick Mahomes comes down to your scoring, but in a basic league, you can wait on quarterbacks. And maybe Zach Ertz and George Kittle come into the mix in the second or third rounds as elite options other than Kelce.

Digest: Those are a lot of early-round tight ends.

Bloom: Every year, there are at most five to seven consistent tight ends. If you don't get one of those, then some weeks you might start somebody who gets two catches for 15 yards. After the top three, there might be Evan Engram, O.J. Howard, maybe Hunter Henry. Then it's all aspirational: You're hoping for a geriatric guy to stay healthy or some young guy to break out. Most of those kinds of picks end up disappointing when the dust settles.

Digest: What running backs deserve to go in the top two or three rounds, besides the ones you mentioned?

Bloom: Le'Veon Bell deserves consideration. There's the question of what to do about Melvin Gordon. Nick Chubb is there in the second round. There are people worried about what Kareem Hunt's return from suspension after eight games will mean, but I'm not as worried.

When you get to the third round, you get a lot of running backs who could produce like first rounders, "if." Devonta Freeman if he stays healthy. Kerryon Johnson, Aaron Jones or Derrick Henry if their teams feed them. Even Josh Jacobs wouldn't be a surprise.

You can get away with starting the draft by picking wide receiver-wide receiver if you hit with those picks.

Digest: But that receiver-receiver strategy in the first two rounds is risky.

Bloom: It is. But say you are picking around the turn in the first round. If you take Michael Thomas and Julio Jones, or Odell Beckham Jr. and DeAndre Hopkins, you're doing great, because you know exactly what you have. But if you take Le'Veon Bell and James Conner, you don't quite know what you have. You're trading position scarcity at running back for the certainty you get with wide receivers. Then if you can dial in running backs later that can perform like first rounders, that's almost an unfair advantage.

Digest: If I don't target a wide receiver early, what should my strategy be at that position?

Bloom: There's persistence of value at receiver through the third round or so. And then, wide receiver is all about players you think are going to take the next step this year. Chris Godwin, DJ Moore and Curtis Samuel. Marcus Valdes-Scantling. Christian Kirk. Some of these guys are in new situations, so it's going to take some imagination, but they could be at the intersections of perfect storms.

Digest: That leaves quarterback until the fifth, sixth or seventh round.

Bloom: Or later. Some drafts are more quarterback happy. But in our so-called expert leagues, we like to see who can wait the longest before taking a quarterback.

Because rushing stats are weighted so highly in most fantasy leagues, guys like Mitchell Trubisky, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson can make it unfair, and these guys are going outside of the top 12 or 15 quarterbacks in most drafts. Even Tom Brady, Philip Rivers or Ben Roethlisberger are falling to 12 through 15 . If the punishment for not taking a quarterback until everyone has one is "oh no, now you have to start Philip Rivers," that's not much of a punishment.

Digest: When speculating about a young receiver or an injured/holdout running back, how do you avoid analysis paralysis?

Bloom: You can talk yourself into or out of anybody. You can tell yourself the story of how Todd Gurley is going to win your league as a second-round pick, or you can tell the story that Malcom Brown or Darrell Henderson is going to win your league for you in a later round. So maybe the best thing to do in a fantasy draft is to look at that list of names, find the ones that make your heart flutter when you see them, and just take those guys.

Digest: When I do that, I wind up with four tight ends.

Bloom: There's nothing wrong with that. Everyone likes a good tight end.