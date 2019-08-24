Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and PreviewAugust 24, 2019
La Liga champions Barcelona go in search of their first win of the 2019-20 season on Sunday when Real Betis visit the Camp Nou.
Ernesto Valverde's side suffered a surprise defeat to Athletic Bilbao on the opening weekend, while Betis were also beaten in their home match against Real Valladolid.
Real Betis overcame Barcelona 4-3 on their last visit to the Camp Nou in November 2018, although the Catalan giants hit back with a 4-1 victory in the return fixture in March.
Date: Sunday, August 23
Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)
TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.), ITV4 (UK)
Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), ITV Hub (UK)
Odds (courtesy of Oddschecker): Barcelona 21-4, Draw 9-2, Real Betis 10-1
Match Preview
Barcelona have injury problems ahead of Sunday's match. The club have announced striker Luis Suarez picked up a calf problem against Athletic, while Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for five weeks:
FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona
FC Barcelona player @Dembouz has been diagnosed with a strain to his left hamstring, and is set to miss the next five weeks with the injury https://t.co/I5zJTcsz5e
Captain Lionel Messi is yet to feature after picking up a calf injury in pre-season. He has returned to training but is likely to start on the bench, according to Javier Miguel at AS.
Messi scored five goals in two La Liga matches against Betis last season, including a hat-trick at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. His third goal in the match has been nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
An angle only he could find... 😱📐 This Leo Messi GOLAZO has been nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award. 🔥 #LaLigaSantander https://t.co/eD0WkPNrXt
Valverde may also have to cope without Rafinha. The club confirmed that the Brazilian missed training on Friday due to gastroenteritis.
The absences in attack mean that the focus is likely to fall on new signing Antoine Griezmann. Valverde could also hand a start to 21-year-old Carles Perez in attack after a bright pre-season:
Goal @goal
Full-time: 🇯🇵 Vissel Kobe 0-2 Barcelona 🇪🇸 Two goals from Carles Perez help Barcelona see off Andres Iniesta's side 💪 https://t.co/AbOgq36loi
Football writer Alexandra Jonson offered some background on the youngster:
Alexandra Jonson @AlexandraJonson
We start with Carles Pérez, mainly because he scored two brilliant goals yesterday v Vissel Kobe Came to Barça in 2012 from Espanyol, and in 2013 he had a stand out year, starting at Cadet B ending at Cadet A and even playing with Juvenil B. Winning the league with all the teams https://t.co/XgD4c6o95M
Betis showed last season they can cause Barcelona all sorts of problems and have added to their attack over the summer by bringing in playmaker Nabil Fekir from Lyon and striker Borja Iglesias from Espanyol.
Fekir has already demonstrated what he can bring to the team against Valladolid:
LaLiga @LaLigaEN
🌟 @NabilFekir - 7 🌟 @DenisSuarez6 - 5 🌟 @gguedesoficial - 4 🌟 Zambo Anguissa - 4 🌟 @sergio_regui - 4 The top dribblers from the first Matchday of #LaLigaSantander! 🎩 https://t.co/EHA7JrfnhY
However, the club may have to cope without Iglesias. The striker suffered an ankle injury in Betis' opener and is facing a battle to be fit in time, per Miguel A Moran at Marca.
Barcelona are favourites to for the win on Sunday in their first home La Liga match of the season, and anything other than a victory will put pressure on Valverde after beginning their title defence with a loss.
