Panthers' Cam Newton Out vs. Cardinals with Foot Injury; Kyle Allen to Start

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a foot injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Second-year passer Kyle Allen will start in Newton's place, making his second career start.

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said the team wasn't going to take any chances, per Panthers reporter Max Henson: "He felt pretty good at the end of the week. But we don't want another setback. Want to make sure he's ready to roll." Newton will remain in Carolina and is considered day-to-day.

Newton initially suffered a minor left mid-foot sprain during his team's third preseason game against the New England Patriots, but that did not prevent him from starting Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. However, Newton suffered an aggravation of that injury in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton, 30, has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception for the 0-2 Panthers.

The 2015 NFL MVP has been remarkably durable despite taking his fair share of shots due to open-field hits while scrambling or questionable offensive line play.

Newton never even missed a game in his first five NFL seasons for any on-field incident. A car accident forced him off the field for two games in 2014, but he returned before the end of the regular season and led the Panthers to a playoff win.

In 2016, a concussion forced Newton off the field for one game. However, Newton underwent surgery for a partially torn rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder in March 2017. The ex-Auburn superstar didn't miss any time that season, but shoulder issues appeared again in 2018 when Newton was visibly hampered as he threw the ball during the second half of the season. The Panthers shut him down when they were eliminated from postseason contention after Week 15, and Newton subsequently missed two games.

Newton went under the knife again in January 2019 to repair his right shoulder. All seemed well in training camp, with Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer noticing the emergence of Newton's successful deep ball in the summer.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old Allen excelled in one spot start for Newton last year, completing 16 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing score.

Will Grier, the team's third-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft, should move into the backup role. Grier, 24, tossed 37 touchdowns and completed 67.0 percent of his passes for West Virginia during his final season in Morgantown.