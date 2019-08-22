Leonard Fournette, Dede Westbrook's Fantasy Outlook After Preseason vs. Dolphins

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and wideout Dede Westbrook are two of the hardest players to peg in advance of the fantasy football season.

Fournette shined in his 2017 rookie campaign, accumulating 1,342 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in just 13 games. However, injuries significantly slowed him down last year, to the point where he only had 3.3 yards per carry in eight contests.

As for Westbrook, the question is whether he's about to make a big leap. Despite significant teamwide offensive struggles that included starting quarterback Blake Bortles getting benched twice, Westbrook led the team with 66 receptions and 717 receiving yards. However, will he be able to reach greater heights while working with yet another new quarterback in Nick Foles?

If the Jags' third preseason game is any indication, Fournette and Westbrook should be just fine.

The running back looked energetic, healthy and ready to roll in limited action, gaining 27 rushing yards on seven carries and catching two passes for 19 yards. His 12-yard run was his most impressive moment:

John Oehser of Jaguars.com offered praise:

And Jim Sannes of Numberfire noted Fournette's passing-game usage:

Fournette is clearly the engine that drives the Jaguars' offense, and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo noted his importance:

As for Westbrook, he saw seven of Foles' 10 targets in the team's dress rehearsal game, a good sign that the ex-Oklahoma star will be a favored target destined for a significant usage uptick.

If he keeps making plays like this 10-yard touchdown catch, that won't be hard to envision.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted the vicious hit Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick laid on Westbrook a few plays before the score:

And Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com foresees the potential of a productive Foles-Westbrook connection:

Fournette has a 27.5 ADP (average draft position) in 12-team point-per-reception leagues, according to Fantasy Football Calculator. Westbrook's ADP is 83.9.

The Jags offense could surprise this year with a new quarterback, a healthy running back and a coordinator change. In that respect, Fournette and Westbrook could be steals at their current ADP.