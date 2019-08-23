Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

BULENT KILIC/Getty Images

The last two Premier League teams with a perfect record will go head-to-head in Week 3, when Arsenal travel to Liverpool.

Saturday's clash will pit last season's runners-up against a Gunners team that has impressed this season, despite winning both their matches by just a single goal.

Caesars have installed the Reds as the -200 favourites, while Arsenal carry odds of +500. A draw comes in at +360 (odds accurate as of Thursday).

Sky Sports (UK) and NBC (U.S.) will cover the match, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET.

Preview

Arsenal have needed little time integrating their new summer signings into the squad.

Dani Ceballos was the standout against Burnley, and Nicolas Pepe could be ready for a bigger role against Liverpool:

While both of Arsenal's wins so far came with just a one-goal advantage, the Gunners twice saw out the contest with maturity and gave away few chances. The defence and midfield units in particular seem ready for a top-four push, but they'll face a major test on Saturday.

Liverpool had less turnover in the summer and didn't have to worry about building up a squad that won last year's UEFA Champions League. They cruised past Norwich City in their Premier League opener, before running into some late trouble in the win over Southampton.

An Adrian blunder gave life to Saints, who nearly bagged an equaliser through Danny Ings minutes after his goal. Apart from that, though, the Reds defence allowed few openings.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has complete faith in his attacking three, who have started the season well:

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have already netted a goal each, and they form arguably the best attacking trio in the Premier League. Their experience working together is a major bonus for the Reds.

Arsenal added plenty of talent to the squad this summer, but those new players are still adapting to their surroundings and finding their spot in the team. Beating Newcastle and Burnley is one thing, but the Reds are European champions and present one of the toughest challenges in European football.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Arsenal