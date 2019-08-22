Jurgen Klopp Backs Philippe Coutinho to Shine at Bayern Munich

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has backed Philippe Coutinho to shine at Bayern Munich.

The former Reds playmaker moved to the Bundesliga champions on loan from Barcelona, and Klopp waxed lyrical about what he can bring to the team.

He told Kicker (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"Coutinho didn't get to play in his preferred No. 10 role all that much when he was with us, but he's a great No. 8 and is a fantastic left winger because he's incredibly good in tight spaces and has the pace to exploit bigger spaces.

"He dominates football matches and is a real asset if he can put his stamp on the team.

"Bayern needed him, and Bayern wanted him. If they can integrate him and get the very best out of him, the Bundesliga will have a top player on its hands."

The manager also noted his goal threat from long range and likened the "precision" with which he hits the ball after cutting in from the left to Juventus legend Alessandro del Piero.

Coutinho is a player with a highlight reel full of impressive goals:

However, as sports writer Andy West noted, he struggled to fit in at Barcelona:

The Brazilian moved to the Camp Nou in January last year for €160 million (£147 million), but his performances over the last season-and-half have often been wanting.

Given their investment in him, Barca will have been hoping for more production than he offered in the final third:

Bayern can give the 27-year-old a fresh start, though.

The Bavarians lost wing duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery at the end of last season as well as attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

Prior to Coutinho's arrival, the only recruitment that addressed any of those departures was the loan of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

There's scope for Coutinho to fill in for Rodriguez, and he can also be used out wide if necessary.

Bayern have the option of making his loan permanent next summer for €120 million (£110 million). If Coutinho can reignite his career at the Allianz Arena and become a match-winning player again as he was at Liverpool, it's an option they will likely take.