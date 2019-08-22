US Open Tennis 2019: Sleepers to Watch, Latest Betting Odds to Win Championship

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

One chance remains for the world's best tennis players to win a Grand Slam title in 2019, with the U.S. Open set to get underway at Flushing Meadows in New York.

In the men's draw, the major competitions have been dominated by familiar faces, with Novak Djokovic winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon either side of yet another triumph for Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

In the women's game, the competitions have been much less predictable, with Naomi Osaka, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep winning in Melbourne, Paris and London, respectively.

While all those names are likely to be in contention for the title in the United States, there will also be some outsiders hoping to spring a shock at the end of the major season. Here are the odds for glory at Flushing Meadows and a closer look at a number of players further down the betting who could go well.

Odds

Men's Draw

Novak Djokovic (11/10)

Rafael Nadal (7/2)

Roger Federer (6/1)

Daniil Medvedev (11/1)

Alexander Zverev (15/1)

Women's Draw

Serena Williams (4/1)

Simona Halep (7/1)

Ashleigh Barty (9/1)

Naomi Osaka (9/1)

Bianca Andreescu (12/1)

For the competition odds in full visit Caesars.

Preview

Given it's been more than three years since anyone not named Djokovic, Nadal or Roger Federer won a Grand Slam in the men's game, it's difficult to see that trend breaking at the upcoming U.S. Open.

It means those players further down the betting list will need to step up their own games or hope that illustrious trio have a costly off day.

The man most likely to mix up that threesome at this stage is Daniil Medvedev. After a disappointing Round 3 exit at Wimbledon, he's made it to three consecutive finals on the hard courts, eventually winning the Cincinnati Masters.

Per Stuart Fraser of The Times, nobody has more wins than the Russian in the men's game in 2019:

George Bellshaw of Metro thinks the 23-year-old is capable of mixing it with the big names at Flushing Meadows:

One man who has long been tipped to thrust his way into the elite bracket is Alexander Zverev, although inconsistency continues to plague him.

The 22-year-old has been unable to improve on his undesirable Grand Slam record this year—he's yet to reach a semi-final—and suffered the ignominy of a first-round exit at Wimbledon this summer. He also lost at the same stage in Cincinnati against Miomir Kecmanovic, producing a rotten serving display:

Those hoping for more value in the market will likely look to the women's bracket, as the Grand Slam events have been wide open this year.

Naomi Osaka made her mark at the U.S. Open a year ago with her first major win and Bianca Andreescu is a young player who appears capable of following in those footsteps.

The 19-year-old defending champion has cited the Japanese player as an inspiration ahead of the tournament:

Although injury meant the Canadian's clay-court season was disrupted, some strong performances in the Rogers Cup saw Andreescu rediscover match sharpness, as she won the title. At a point in the campaign when players are jaded, her time off over the summer may work in her favour in New York.

Some will see Osaka as value in the betting too. While she has struggled at the French Open and Wimbledon, she's triumphed in the last two hard-court Grand Slams and will have positive memories of her performances at this venue a year ago.