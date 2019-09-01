AEW All Out Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 10

Credit: AllEliteWrestling.com

From All In to All Out, All Elite Wrestling has taken chances continuously to get to this stage. With this return to Chicago, Illinois, AEW presented its most important event to date.

The very first AEW world champion was to be crowned as long-time veteran Chris Jericho would face the up-and-coming star Hangman Adam Page.

After a brutal injury at his hands, Cody Rhodes finally got his opportunity to get his hands on Shawn Spears. This promised to be the most violent contest of the night though only on paper due to the story presented.

When Jon Moxley was unfortunately injured and forced to pull out of All Out, it was hard to imagine anyone could step into his role. However, PAC was willing to take on that challenge, setting up a dream match with Kenny Omega.

The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers reached the final act in their rivalry as they fought in an Escalara De La Muerte match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The AEW Women's Championship also was set for its debut with the two contenders being determined in the Casino Battle Royale and a grudge match between Riho and Hikaru Shida.

These were just a few of the many big matches on this jam-packed card that could help decide the future of the wrestling business.