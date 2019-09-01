AEW All Out Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW All Out Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsSeptember 1, 2019
From All In to All Out, All Elite Wrestling has taken chances continuously to get to this stage. With this return to Chicago, Illinois, AEW presented its most important event to date.
The very first AEW world champion was to be crowned as long-time veteran Chris Jericho would face the up-and-coming star Hangman Adam Page.
After a brutal injury at his hands, Cody Rhodes finally got his opportunity to get his hands on Shawn Spears. This promised to be the most violent contest of the night though only on paper due to the story presented.
When Jon Moxley was unfortunately injured and forced to pull out of All Out, it was hard to imagine anyone could step into his role. However, PAC was willing to take on that challenge, setting up a dream match with Kenny Omega.
The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers reached the final act in their rivalry as they fought in an Escalara De La Muerte match for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.
The AEW Women's Championship also was set for its debut with the two contenders being determined in the Casino Battle Royale and a grudge match between Riho and Hikaru Shida.
These were just a few of the many big matches on this jam-packed card that could help decide the future of the wrestling business.
The 21-Woman Casino Battle Royale
Nyla Rose showed her unstoppable power early, eliminating all the women that started with her. Awesome Kong's entrance into the match ended up keeping Rose in check.
Once Kong and Jazz got into a brawl and ended up both getting eliminated, Rose once again seemed untouchable. The woman to pull the joker card in the battle royal was the surprise entrant of the night, Mercedes Martinez, who put in an impressive showing.
Bea Priestley and Britt Baker were at each other's throats from the moment they were both in the same arena, but they kept composed enough to survive to the final three. Priestley caught the arm of Baker as she was being eliminated and pulled her rival out to give Rose the victory.
Result
Rose won the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale, last eliminating Baker, to earn the first spot in the AEW Women's Championship match
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a great opener for what it was. The Casino Battle Royal is a messy concept that doesn't fully work, and the camerawork was hard to follow as AEW's production woes continued. However, the best talent stands out in matches like this.
Rose and Baker obviously got a spotlight, particularly the division's resident monster. However. Martinez and Priestley also were treated like top talent in the division which will matter for months to come.
Private Party vs. Jack Evans and Angelico
Private Party proved its meddle by keeping up with the speed and athleticism of the impressive Jack Evans and Angelico. Isiah Cassidy ended up hitting both his opponents with reverse hurricanranas then set up Marq Queen for a cutter for the victory.
Afterward, the losers attacked the winners from behind and laid them out.
Result
Private Party def. Angelico and Evans by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun tag team match where Queen and Cassidy showcased once more how good they can be. Their victory showed how much AEW is behind them, and they have proved so far they deserve that support.
It was an odd choice to turn Angelico and Evans heel at this point, but it is likely just a part of AEW continuing to balance out its packed tag team division. The tournament coming up will be huge for deciding the direction of both these teams.
SoCal Uncensored vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt
SoCal Uncensored opened the show, pumping up the crowd. They then turned to isolating Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt to keep the advantage in this tag team match.
No one was going to stop Luchasaurus once he got the hot tag though. The big man almost took out SCU all on his own before the action broke down in a flurry of high-flying action.
SCU took advantage of the chaos and hit the Best Meltzer Ever for the victory. The teams shook hands after the contest.
Result
SCU def. Luchasaurus, Boy, and Stunt by pinfall
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was again a fun match from talented teams. While the contest lacked the heat or stakes necessary to stand out, it was a great way to reveal the best aspects of these teams.
In particular, Luchasaurus showed how good he is as a hot tag. His strength and athleticism work so well off his partners who are faster but cannot keep up with his power.
Kenny Omega vs. PAC
PAC went right after Kenny Omega early, beating him down and wearing him out with everything at his disposal. While The Best Bout Machine pushed his way back into the match, he took too much punishment especially from PAC's devastating German suplexes.
Omega seemed poised for the victory as he prepared for the One Winged Angel, but PAC turned it into a Brutalizer. Omega tried to fade but passed out with the referee stopping the match.
Result
PAC def. Omega by referee stoppage
Grade
A
Analysis
This was an electric main-event-level showcase that never felt as long as it actually was. These two worked well together, and what stood out was the selling. Every single big offensive move looked like it could cause serious damage. The suplexes down the stretch were brutal to watch.
PAC taking the win here and without the Red Arrow was particularly effective as a debut. It came off as the company stating immediately he is a star to be watched. It will be interesting to see just how far he goes because he might become AEW's number two heel quickly.
Cracker Barrel Clash: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc
Jimmy Havoc set the tone early when he brought out a staple gun and stapled himself. He put off Darby Allin and Joey Janela so much that they teamed up to take him out of the action entirely. From there, Allin put his body through the ringer to try and take the win.
However, Havoc did not stay down, and Allin took one risk too many, hitting a Coffin Drop on a barrel into the steel steps that eliminated him entirely from the match.
This left The Bad Boy and Havoc in the ring with the crazier man coming out victorious as Havoc hit the Acid-Rainmaker through a barrel for the victory.
Result
Havoc def. Janela and Allin by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
For those who love high risk wrestling, this was excellent. At times, it was hard to watch. Allin in particular is difficult to enjoy when he gets to the biggest spots in his matches. His reckless abandon comes off similar to a man like Jeff Hardy, who has always gone too far to please the crowd.
Havoc took the least bumps and came out the star with the win. It was a big turning point for a man waiting for a real opportunity to shine. It will be interesting to see if AEW capitalizes on this spotlight.
The Best Friend vs. The Dark Order to Earn a First Round Tournament Bye
The Dark Order dominated this match early, but they were not ready for the hot tag to Chuck Taylor. The Best Friends took over this match and fought through the physical offense of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.
The minions at ringside swung back the momentum to allow Dark Order to hit Trent Beretta with The Fatality for the victory.
They attempted to do more damage after the bell, but Orange Cassidy arrived to even the odds and take out the luchadors at ringside.
Result
Dark Order def. Best Friends by pinfall
Grade
B+
Analysis
This tag team match was built up well to this point, and it delivered. The styles meshed well as The Dark Order isolated and dominated The Best Friends until their impressive furious comeback. This was solid, classic tag team wrestling.
While Dark Order's victory was not shocking, it was a statement that AEW sees them as a top tag team, which was not completely clear to this point. Adding Cassidy to The Best Friends further solidifies their own status in the division after multiple wins, potentially also setting up a future trios division.
Riho vs. Hikaru Shida for the Second Spot in the AEW Women's Championship Match
With the AEW Women's Championship at the top of the ramp in a case, Riho fought tit for tat with Hikaru Shida. However, Shida took over as the contest progressed, showcasing her power and ingenuity to wear down the more experienced star.
Just as Shida looked poised to take the victory, Riho caught her with a crucifix pin to take the victory. Afterward, Nyla Rose walked out onto the stage to stare down her title challenger.
Result
Riho def. Shida by pinfall to earn the second spot in the AEW Women's Championship match
Grade
A-
Analysis
This was a fast paced and high energy bout that also managed to tell a strong story throughout. Both women are excellent performers, but Riho came in far better established. That was why Shida had to be the one to take the lead.
She made a statement by dominating the contest for long stretches and forcing Riho to play from underneath. It was obvious that Riho was better set up to win here, but both men proved they deserve plenty of spotlight.
Cody Rhodes (w/ MJF) vs. Shawn Spears (w/ Tully Blanchard)
Cody Rhodes had a chance to choose one person to back him up for this match, and he decided on MJF. The bell rang, and the two fought right into the crowd before settling down. An angry Cody seemed poised to take down Shawn Spears.
However, Tully Blanchard did everything he could to keep his pupil in the fight. It seemed Cody was in trouble until Tully's long time partner Arn Anderson walked down and laid out Spears with a spinebuster. Once it was one on one, Cody hit a Disaster Kick into a steel chair and Cross Rhodes for the win.
Result
Cody def. Spears by pinfall
Grade
D+
Analysis
This match came in with the most story and heat, yet it boiled down to too little wrestling and too much interference. While the work of Cody and Spears was solid, the action around them never allowed them to take the next step forward.
By the time everything settled back down, it felt like they had lost too much time and were just pushing to the finish. Cody winning made sense, but it does hurt Spears' chances of becoming a major heel on the roster quickly.
Escalera De Las Muertes: The Lucha Brothers (c) vs. The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks and The Lucha Brothers started this off fast and did not slow down for a second. They set up ladders and tables just to get knocked down, and everyone felt the full brunt of the weapons in play throughout this high octane contest.
As the match wore on, each team came up with a strategy to get to the titles only to be tripped up. Pentagon sent one Jackson brother through a table on the outside then was unmasked by the other, who was knocked off a ladder as well.
Finally, The Lucha Brothers hit an assisted package piledriver onto a steel ladder. This allowed Pentagon and Fenix to take down the titles for the win. Afterward, two masked men laid out The Lucha Brothers and revealed themselves to be Santana and Ortiz, LAX.
Result
Lucha Brothers def. Young Bucks to retain the AAA World Tag Team Championships
Grade
B-
Analysis
The crowd loved this match more than anything else on the card, but it came off a bit too overindulgent even if the spots were great. It was obvious how much the tag teams had rehearsed and considered these spots. However, they didn't add storytelling or psychology along the way.
As it wore on, the spots got more exciting, and they added more variety to the pacing. It did not stop this from feeling too much like a spot fest though rather than a title fight. It was good, but it should have been great.
It is a coup for AEW to have signed LAX. The tag team division is now definitively the best in the world, and it's not all that close.
Chris Jericho vs. Adam Page for the AEW World Championship
An overconfident Chris Jericho systematically wore down Adam Page early. Hangman broke open The Painmaker to take over, leaving Jericho blind and vulnerable. Page was willing to take advantage of the opportunity, going after the head injury.
Despite this, both men refused to stay down. Each man kicked out of the signature moves of the other until Y2J caught the younger competitor with a surprise Judas Effect to seal the victory.
Result
Jericho def. Page to become the first-ever AEW world champion
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a surprisingly strong match. In particular, Jericho and Page had chemistry that was not obvious going in. The two went to war, and they clicked. From move to move and moment to moment, they never felt off. The sequences were some of the best and cleanest of the night.
The storytelling was a little questionable. Page came in as the underdog babyface, but he was often on top. Jericho got busted open and played under too often to sell Hangman to the crowd. It almost felt like a double turn was being set up.
Instead, Jericho won clean despite his injury, making it feel like AEW was declaring Page is not ready for this spot. He will have to commit to get a second opportunity like this, but his in-ring work shows he can work at that level.