Artist Jules Muck Agrees to Remove Tattoos from Larry Bird Mural in Indiana

A mural of former NBA star Larry Bird is seen on the side of a multi-family residence in Fountain Square, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Indianapolis. Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tatts. Bird's attorney, Gary Sallee, says the former Indiana Pacers executive
After Larry Bird objected to the tattoo-covered version of himself in an Indianapolis mural, artist Jules Muck agreed to adjust the painting.

While she will cover most of the tattoos, she will reportedly keep the "Indiana" writing on his left arm, according to Dana Hunsinger Benbow and David Lindquist of the Indianapolis Star.

"This is another human being that is obviously not liking it," Muck said of the adjustments. "If he was happy and thought it was funny, that's a different story."

The original design was bizarre considering Bird has no tattoos, but that was part of the artist's reasoning for the mural.

"It's nothing personal against Larry," Muck said. "I actually think it's funnier to put tattoos on people who don't have them."

However, the Hall of Famer did have an issue after seeing the painting. He eventually requested the adjustment through attorney Gary Sallee.

"He has developed a brand that is marketable and he needs to protect that brand," Sallee said, per Hunsinger Benbow and Lindquist. "The mural, as originally painted, was a departure from that brand."

