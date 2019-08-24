The Top Player Each NFL Team Should Cut Before the 2019 Season

0 of 32

Butch Dill/Associated Press

We're now into the third week of the 2019 NFL preseason. This is widely viewed as the most important part of the action before the regular season gets underway. In reality, the most important week of the preseason is still to come.

We won't see many, if any, projected starters in Week 4, but the final slate of games heralds cutdown day. By 4 p.m. on August 31, teams have to be down to 53 players. This means a lot of difficult decisions are looming.

Due to factors like injuries, undesirable contracts and position depth, some quality guys will have to be let go—potentially into the waiting arms of the budding XFL.

Here, we'll examine the top player from each team who should be released.

Not every one of these players is a household name, but because of positional value, draft status, past production or team familiarity, these guys would likely make the 53-man rosters under slightly different circumstances.

Entire position groups were evaluated before cut candidates were identified. Because of their lack of NFL experience, rookies have been excluded from this list, as have players likely to spend 2019 on injured reserve.