US Open Qualifying 2019: Results, Scores and Reaction from Wednesday

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

The road to the U.S. Open championship is long for anyone in the year's fourth and final Grand Slam, but that is especially the case for those in the qualifying tournament.

According to Arthur Kapetanakis of the U.S. Open's official website, the 2019 qualifying tournament marks the first time in history the event lasts five days. Fields of 128 men and 128 women mean it would be the fifth-largest tennis tournament in the U.S. on its own, and the 16 who advance with three victories on each side will take home at least $58,000 in prize money.

Here is a look at the full results from Wednesday's second-round qualifying with players battling for spots in the singles main draw.

Women's Qualifying Results

Varvara Gracheva def. Danka Kovinic; 7-6(3), 6-1

Priscilla Hon def. Katharina Hobgarski; 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Elena-Gabriela Ruse def. Jasmine Paolini; 6-3, 6-1

Tereza Martincova def. Ayano Shimizu; 6-1, 6-4

Jaimee Fourlis def. Liudmila Samsonova; 7-6(3), 7-6(1)

Jana Cepelova def. Irina-Camelia Begu; 6-3, 6-2

Magdalena Frech def. Rebecca Sramkova; 6-2, 5-7, 6-4

Elena Rybakina def. Arina Rodionova; 6-2, 6-1

Paula Badosa def. Quirine Lemoine; 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-2

Lizette Cabrera def. Maddison Inglis; 6-3, 6-0

Xinyu Wang def. Olga Govortsova; 6-2, 6-2

Taylor Townsend def. Veronica Cepede Royg; 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Nina Stojanovic def. Ann Li; 6-4, 7-6(5)

Kristina Kucova def. Bibiane Schoofs; 6-7(1), 6-2, 6-3

Richel Hogenkamp def. Valeria Savinykh; 6-4, 6-3

Denisa Allertova def. Ankita Raina; 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-2

Men's Qualifying Results

Steven Diaz def. Yosuke Watanuki; 6-2, 5-7, 6-0

Elliot Benchetrit def. Ze Zhang; 6-3, 6-2

Kimmer Coppejans def. Zdenek Kolar; 7-5, 6-3

Mikael Ymer def. Facundo Bagnis; 7-5, 6-4

Gregoire Barrere def. Nikola Milojevic; 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

Daniel Elahi Galan def. Mikael Torpegaard; 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-1

Hyeon Chung def. Stefano Napolitano; 6-2, 6-3

Yasutaka Uchiyama def. Blaz Kavcic; 6-1, 6-4

Mirza Basic def. Emilio Gomez; 7-6(7), 6-2

Jenson Brooksby def. Yuichi Sugita; 7-6(4), 7-6(3)

Santiago Giraldo def. Mischa Zverev; 7-5, 6-3

Dominik Koepfer def. Nicolas Mahut; 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-3

Pedro Martinez def. Tommy Paul; 6-4, 6-4

Soonwoo Kwon def. Oscar Otte; 6-2, 6-4

Lukas Lacko def. Nicola Kuhn; 6-4, 7-6(0)

Tobias Kamke def. Filippo Baldi; 6-4, 7-6(5)

Many of Wednesday's matches were straightforward two-set victories, but there were a handful of dramatic showdowns that went the full three sets.

On the women's side, Denisa Allertova, Priscilla Hon, Paula Badosa, Taylor Townsend and Kristina Kucova rallied after dropping the first set to win the next two and advance. Magdalena Frech's win over Rebecca Sramkova was more back-and-forth, though, as the victor appeared well in control with a 6-2 win in the first set before dropping the second.

To Frech's credit, she came through on the break in a match that did not feature dominant serving.

According to the tournament's official website, Frech won 62 percent of her first-service points and 54 percent of her second-service points compared to 60 percent and 48 percent for Sramkova. Frech also converted three break points in the decisive set, which was one more than her opponent as each struggled to gain momentum with the serve.

As for the men, there were only four matches that went the full three sets.

Daniel Elahi Galan and Gregoire Barrere each overcame poor first sets and advanced by winning the next two. Steven Diez and Dominik Koepfer had to rally in the third set after dropping the second in their victories over Yosuke Watanuki and Nicolas Mahut, respectively.

Diez's, in particular, stood out because he was largely dominant in the two sets he won, dropping a combined two games. Watanuki enjoyed a 14-2 advantage in aces, but Diez capitalized on his opportunities and won six of the 11 break points he created throughout the match, per the event's official website.

That was enough to advance despite a tough test.